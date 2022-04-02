JB on ATV parodies Will Smith's slap in the face to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

The 94th edition of the Oscars Awards ceremony went around the world. The blow that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock for mocking his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from a disease that causes hair loss, was the most talked about of the night. The parodies of the confrontation were not long in coming and, of course, our country was not far behind.

This Saturday, April 2, JB on ATV will present its own sketch through the ATV signal. The first teaser was broadcast by Magaly Medina's show, where Carlos Vilchez is seen playing Smith, an American actor who has just resign from the Hollywood Academy. Martín Farfan is Chris Rock and Dayanita is the actress who didn't take the comedian's joke well.

Also participating are Gabriela Serpa, Walter “Cachito” Ramírez, Danny Rosales, Joao Castillo and Jorge Benavides, in his role as Rambo, as the awkward attendees of the gala. They will be responsible for witnessing and intervening in the controversial fight of Hollywood actors.

“My life, how are you, sweetheart. How beautiful you are! They already told me that you are going to star in the second part of Megamente, hahaha. How cute! ”, joked the Peruvian Chris Rock about the fictional baldness of Dayanita, who had to face few friends during the fun sketch to avoid leaving the character.

“Did it bother you, my love?” , asked Vilchez, leaving in defense of his wife seconds later with a slap to Martín Farfan. But the thing did not stop there, because the humorist continued to make other Hollywood “actors” uncomfortable with his jokes.

“Scarlett Serpa (Gabriela), I already found out that you are going to star in The Woman Without a Head, that character is nailed to you,” she told the sister of Claudia of Serpa. Immediately, Danny Rosales gets up from his seat to do justice into his own hands.

CHRIS ROCK'S TACKY JOKE

Chris Rock was presenting the “Best Documentary” award at the 2022 Oscars, but before announcing the nominees he took a few minutes to joke with some Hollywood actors, including Jada, wife of Will Smith. He told the actress that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane”, making obvious reference to the bald head.

The comparison of Demi Moore's shaved hair character in the 1997 film alopecia alopecia, the condition that Jada Pinkett has been facing for some time. That was not at all liked by the remembered protagonist of “The Prince of Bel-Air”, who got up from his seat, walked to Rock and slapped him in front of everyone.

After sitting down again, Smith shouted to Rock, “Get my wife's name out of your damn mouth,” visibly angry. With a half-smile and a gesture of bewilderment, the comedian exclaimed: “Will Smith just slapped me.” After a few seconds of shock, he added: “That was the best night in television history.”

FILE PHOTO: Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo/File Photo

