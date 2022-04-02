Cruz Azul vs Atlas: where and when to watch the clash between the two Liga MX champions

After the recess where most of the last tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup were defined, leagues around the world were again active. In the case of Liga MX, the second match of matchday 12 will bring together the two teams that were crowned in the last year. La Máquina de la Cruz Azul, champion of the Guard1anes 2021 tournament, will receive at the Azteca Stadium the visit of the rojinegros of the Atlas, who lifted the trophy at the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021.

Contrary to the overwhelming performance they had during the semesters where they broke their long title droughts, both teams have stayed away from the top two places in the table. The least beneficiaries in the score are those of La Noria, who have achieved 17 units and are placed on step number six. However, if they take advantage of the locality and stay with the win, they could rise to the top four places.

For the second consecutive update, the whole country marched in the green color of the epidemiological risk traffic light. In this sense, the cruzazulinos will be able to count on the full capacity of the Azteca Stadium so that their supporters will be present and lead them to victory. Meanwhile, the rest of the Mexican football fans will be able to follow the actions live through various digital platforms.

Place: Estadio Azteca, Coyoacán, Mexico City.

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Hora: 17:00.

Television: the duel of champions will be broadcast on open television on channel 5. Likewise, the paid signal will have the live signal through the TUDN channel.

Internet and application: The Chapultepec television station will have live broadcasting through its digital platforms, although it will be an exclusive signal for subscribers to its television service.

Radio: listeners will be able to listen to the chronicle of the meeting through W Deportes microphones on the 96.9 frequency modulated (fm) and the 730 amplitude modulated (am) microphones.

Meanwhile, those led by Diego Cocca have been the most gracious in the harvest of points. Although they have not achieved their best performance, the five wins, four draws and a couple of losses keep them in fourth place in the overall standings with 19 units out of 33 possible. A victory could push them to third place, although it would be one and three points away from tying the leaders of the competition.

On the eve of playing the relevant meeting, Diego Cocca and the rojinegros board are in the process of negotiating a possible renewal of the helmsman. Although their permanence or departure has not been confirmed, uncertainty could have an impact on players' performance. Despite the pressure, the coach remains steadfast in the project he has spearheaded for some years.

“I'm not interested in other offers. What I talked to my representative is to discuss the contractual issue with the club. A contract ends and you have to sit down and talk. We will see if we are on the same page so that we can continue or not. With peace of mind, today I think about Cruz Azul and finish in the best places in the table. They are things that go through my head,” he told the media.

