Barbara de Regil aims to win an Oscar: “Even if people mock”

Barbara de Regil recently revealed that one of her greatest wishes in her acting career is to win an Oscar award, the protagonist also shared that she is very inspired to see Eugenio Derbez triumph in international cinema.

In conversation with several reporters, the actress made it clear that she is not worried if people make fun of her goal, as she feels comfortable setting that goal.

When asked by a reporter from Sale el Sol if she would like to receive a statuette, the actress replied: “Of course they do, even if people make fun of other people's dreams, but of course they do.”

A Bárbara de Regil le gustaría ser reconocida en los Oscar (Foto: Twitter)

Likewise, the actress made it clear that she does not feel particularly pressured to receive that award from La Academia: “And if I don't get to do it, if I don't get to be nominated for an Oscar, if I don't arrive, nothing happens, but we always have to set a goal,” she said.

The influencer also shared that she has already thought about the speech she would give if she were one day awarded at the Academy of Cinematographic Arts awards: “I would start with 'Thank you Mexico, I love you all, '” she laughed.

Eugenio Derbez is the one who inspired Bárbara de Regil to set that goal, since in the most recent edition of these awards, CODA (2021) won the award for Best Film, a film in which the Mexican actor participated.

Eugenio Derbez participó en CODA, película galadornada en los Oscar (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

“I see him and I say, I see myself someday,” Bárbara de Regil said; on the other hand, he mentioned that he missed another successful Mexican actress who now lives in the United States: “I was very excited, but the one I missed was Eiza González I said: 'Where is she, where is she? '”

Although Barbara de Regil said she was very happy to be successful in several Mexican productions, she mentioned that she would be interested in having her work recognized in other countries.

After the financial fine filed by the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJ), Barbara delved into the consequences that allowed her to publicly support the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) during the electoral ban.

“Yes, I was on the list (of influencers with a fine) Look, I gave my opinion, if I had to pay it, I would do it because when someone has a mistake they have to do what the authority says, then if they would require it, of course I would,” he commented to Ventaneando's cameras.

Son varios los influencers que fueron sancionados (Foto: Instagram)

Later, the actress shared that she does not yet have any notice about the financial fine filed by the authorities and explained that the one who is advising her on this issue is Fernando Schoenwald, the lawyer with whom she has a relationship.

“No, not really. Fer is a lawyer, so he's the one who's taking care of everything. But if I had to do and pay for it, of course, I would [...] What I want is to be well in my life, I want, if I make a mistake, if I do something wrong, do things right,” he ended his intervention before the cameras of the programmed led by Pati Chapoy.

It was on March 21 when the TPJF shared its resolution against 77 artists, conductors and influencers for violating the electoral ban on June 5 and 6 prior and during the 2021 interim elections, where several were held called to vote and support the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico.

KEEP READING: