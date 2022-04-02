A stolen van reveals new details of the massacre of 20 people in Zinapécuaro

Soldiers patrol at a clandestine cockfighting ring following the killing of at least 20 people on Sunday night during an attack, authorities said, in Zinapecuaro, Mexico March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

The massacre of 20 people in Zinapécuaro, Michoacán, involved more victims than were made known by the authorities. Antonio “N”, an air conditioning technician, was unknowingly involved in one of the cruelest massacres committed in Michoacán.

From exile, the man assured Milenio Noticias that his van was used by members of Los Correa to commit the multi-homicide.

Antonio was driving on the road from Zinapécuaro to Acámbaro (Guanajuato) when armed civilians stripped him of his vehicle. According to his testimony, the subjects began to hit the windows of the van and violently lowered it.

The men wore long guns and tactical equipment, so Antonio thought it was military. In the 2019 Ford Focus model van, the victim carried specialized tools for his work valued at 50 thousand pesos.

The governor of the entity, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, acknowledged that most of those executed had arrest warrants for crimes related to drug trafficking.

The struggle between Los Correa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has left an escalation of violence in Michoacán. On March 27, in a palenque in Zinapécuaro, 20 people — suspected members of the CJNG — were killed.

Cinco presuntos integrantes de la Familia Michoacana fueron capturados por la masacre de 20 personas en Zinapécuaro

Since 15:00 hours that day, several men gathered in a clandestine palenque located on the El Paraíso ranch, where several cockfights had been agreed.

Among the attendees was William Edwin Rivera Padilla, alias the Will or the Barbas, head of the place of the CJNG. Journalist Héctor de Mauleón claims that this subject was part of the criminal cell of Pablo Magaña Serrato, alias La Morsa or El M-5, leader of the Michoacán Family and one of the men closest to Servando Gómez, La Tuta, the bloody leader who led, for several years, the criminal organization. La Walrus was arrested in 2015, a fact that marked the rise of Will within the Michoacán Family.

As head of the plaza, Rivera Padilla betrayed the cartel and joined the ranks of the CJNG, which opened a dispute between the two criminal organizations.

The Correas, a split of the Michoacán Family, are led by Daniel Correa, who allegedly ordered the massacre in the palenque. For the events, five people have been arrested, who would also be related to the violent events of February 9, in the municipality of Maravatío, Michoacán.

undefined

According to intelligence information, Los Correas have their base of operations in the municipalities of Ciudad Hidalgo and Maravatío. Although they also extend to a dozen other regions such as Zitácuaro, Ocampo or Indaparapeo, on the border with the State of Mexico. These last demarcations are located in the mountain range.

On February 17, 2021, the CJNG released a video showing how he cut a Correa Cartel operator's throat, while warning of the war against him. Up to ten subjects appeared on the scene, masked with long guns and tactical equipment in the middle of the night. One of them held the machete steady while another claimed that the Correas abandoned “their people”, and then began to cut off the head of their victim.

KEEP READING:











