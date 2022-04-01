The group of the Argentine team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: days, times and stadiums of the three matches

The fortune of the balls determined that Argentina is part of Group C of the World Cup in Qatar and will share the area with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Lionel Scaloni's team will have their first match on November 22 against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium.

In case of advancing in the contest, their rivals in the round of 16 will leave the zone D that make up France, the Repechage of Conmebol vs. Asia (Peru vs. Arab Emirates/Australia), Denmark and Tunisia.

Although FIFA published in the preview a schedule of the matches, which already leaves the path of the National Team marked, minutes after the draw it opened the door to some changes in the short term: “The updated calendar will be published in FIFA as soon as the stadiums and match times have been confirmed.”

Albiceleste had an accessible group, at least within the panorama offered by the bass drums. He will make his debut against Saudi Arabia, and from ciborium 2 it was Mexico (26/11), avoiding facing the most powerful (such as Germany), although we should not disdain the power of the Aztecs, led by an old acquaintance: the Tata Martino. And the third opponent was Poland (30/11), the team that has as its flag Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich striker who, just fought with Lionel Messi the 2021 best footballer awards: the Flea won the Golden Ball and the Pole won the FIFA The Best award.

The delegation, led by DT Lionel Scaloni along with his coaching staff (Walter Samuel, Roberto Ayala, physical trainer Luis Martín and Pablo Aimar) and Claudio Tapia, president of AFA (along with other managers such as Luciano Nakis and Víctor Blanco, employees and administrators) left satisfied, but cautiously, without subverting the rivals. In a World Cup, its members know, it can be a serious mistake.

“What I played we were going to accept. It's a group with difficult teams. Mexico is a difficult rival that we know; Poland ended up beating Sweden well and Arabia scored very well. We respect everyone, logically we believe that we can do well, that we can do a good group phase, but respect is the maximum”, said the Gringo.

Then, he focused on the Aztecs, with whom the national team planned to play a friendly, which will now be ruled out. “Mexico is historically a difficult rival. I suffered it in 2006 as a player they played a great game for us, we won in extra time with a goal from Maxi (Rodríguez). It was a very complicated game. It has a World Cup tradition and is a complicated rival. Poland is a good team, with well-known and top players. A priori we have chances, as we would have had if another played because we competed as equals”, he concluded.





ARGENTINA'S AGENDA AT THE WORLD CUP

• DATE 1:

Tuesday, 22 November

7hs: Argentina vs. Arabia Saudita (Lusail Stadium)





• DATE 2:

Saturday, November 26

4pm: Argentina vs. Mexico (Lusail Stadium)





• DATE 3

Wednesday, 30 November

16hs: Argentina vs. Polonia (Stadium 974)





* Argentina Time

