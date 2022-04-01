Shakira stars in funny memes after the premiere of the first song of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

“Hayya Hayya (Better Togheter)” is the first official song that FIFA presented to promote the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The song, played by American Trinidad Cardona, Nigerian Davido and Qatari Aisha, is one of those that will eventually be released until the opening date in November of this year.

“Bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolizes how music and football can unite the world,” said FIFA Commercial Director Kay Madati, who also added: “As part of FIFA's renewed musical strategy, the soundtrack composed of several songs will bring fans closer together passionate about the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before.”

However, the single, which has influences from R&B and reggae, generated a wave of divided opinions on social media. A large number of users asked, via Twitter, that FIFA once again summon Shakira to participate in the official soundtrack of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Let's remember that the Colombian singer was chosen to perform “Waka Waka”, official song of the 2010 World Cup South Africa, which was number #1 in 50 countries and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, according to information taken from Billboard. Apparently, netizens still have the illusion of seeing the Latino artist again at the Football World Cup and they made it known through funny memes.

OFFICIAL SONGS OF THE WORLD CUP

Chile 1962: World Rock

Inglaterra 1966: World Cup Willie (Where In This World We Are Going)

Mexico 1970: Football Mexico 70

Germany 1974: Football//World Cup Fanfare

Argentina 1978: The World Cup/Official March of the World Cup '78

Spain 1982: The World Cup

Mexico 1986: The world united by a ball

Italy 1990: An Italian Summer

USA 1994 : Gloryland

France 1998: The Cup of Life//La Cour des Grands

Korea - Japan 2002: Boom!

Alemania 2006: The Time of Our Lives

South Africa 2010: Waka Waka (This time for Africa)/Wavin' Flag

Brasil 2014: We Are One (Ole Ola)

Rusia 2018: Live It Up

