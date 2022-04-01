Al Fateh manager on Chistian Cueva: “What he did in the last match with his national team was incredible”

The level shown by Christian Cueva is spectacular with the Peruvian national team. He is the one who handles the striking strings of the bicolor with his dribble and even gave a goal pass and last Tuesday, was no exception, since he gave an assist so that Gianluca Lapadula scored the first goal against Paraguay, which led to the bicolor winning 2-0 and playing the Repechage against the winner of Australia or United Arab Emirates for a spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After that, Christian Cueva has been enjoying his short vacation before joining Al Fateh, a team from the First Division. For that reason, Infobae again called Hassan Aljaber, a member of the Saudi club's Board of Directors, to ask him about his player's big moment. “Christian must arrive in Saudi Arabia on April 8 or 9, since in April the Saudi League stops,” he told Infobae.

Al Fateh manager surrenders to Christian Cueva's talent

Definitely going to Saudi Arabia favored Christian Cueva in every way, as it favored him for continuity, improvement in physical work (he hired a personal trainer) and became a goalscorer. That made 'Aladdin' every time he sheathed the bicolor to break it with his dribble, goals and goal passes. Gone were the criticisms after failing his penalty against Denmark, at the premiere of the Peruvian national team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. And it is that those who consider themselves wise in football shouted to heaven when Cueva signed with Al - Fateh, belittling a league because of ignorance, which is more concerned with having good salaries to empower their players with very intense work, thus being one of the top leagues on the Asian continent.

Therefore, after Christian Cueva's excellent pass to Gianluca Lapadula for the Peruvian national team striker to score the first goal against Paraguay, he was applauded not only in Peru but in Saudi Arabia. This was what Hassan Aljaber, member of the Board of Directors of Al- Fateh, told us.

“What he did in the last match with his national team in a very important match for the World Cup qualification was incredible, he assisted the first goal and caused the second goal for his work and dribble,” Hassan Aljaber told Infobae exclusively.

When consulted, what is the reason for Christian Cueva's great football moment? Aljaber, director of Al Fateh said: “It is because of his concentration, love for football and attitude to win,” he added.

“Of course, this comes from his discipline and many training sessions, both with the club, the physical trainer of the national team (Peru) and his individual training with his personal trainer,” said the director of Al Fateh.

Finally, Hassan Aljaber, member of the Board of Directors of Al- Fateh revealed that he made sacrifices to watch the great match played by his pupil, Christian Cueva against Paraguay, “It was just incredible in Peru and I enjoyed my night's sleep with happiness, since the game ended around 4 am Saudi Arabia time,” he said.

KEEP READING











