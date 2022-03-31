14 items to verify if a banknote is counterfeit: what is the proof of down

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 20OCTUBRE2021.- Ya se encuentra circulando el nuevo billete de 20 pesos que forma parte de los actos conmemorativos de los 200 años de la consumación de la Independencia de México, el ejemplar muestra en su cara frontal el grabado de la entrada del Ejército de las Tres Garantías a la Ciudad de México el día 27 de septiembre del de 1821; en su cara posterior muestra un grabado del ecosistema de manglares de la Reserva de la Biósfera Sian Ka'an, en Quintana Roo. FOTO: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM

In the face of the constant exchange of banknotes of various denominations in the country, citizens must be alert not to receive or give a false copy. Given this, the Banco de México (Banxico) recalled what security elements should be contained and, as the case may be, detect them more easily.

Some people have even taken the famous down test. But is such a test useful? It consists of a process of marking with said down the so-called paper money, if it remains transparent it means that it is supposedly true. Whereas, in case of painting in dark, it will mean that it is fake.

However, with this test it is not possible to detect whether a piece is authentic and may also affect the specimen, according to data from Banxico. In this sense, it will be best to take into account what are the real security elements that must be presented in order to avoid “surprises”.

Several copies are sold online. (Infobae)

What are the elements of verifying the authenticity of a ticket?

1.- Its texture.- This will be perceived when touched or observed under ultraviolet light. In this regard, it should be detailed that the banknotes are made of polymer paper and cotton. Therefore, by exposing some specimens in this light, they will shine and determine that it is an apocryphal piece, since the authentic ones do not shine.

2.- Touch sensitive reliefs.- What you should do is touch the banknote with your fingertips, since they are mainly found in the text “Banco de México”, in the character, in the denomination number, in the denomination with letter and in the legend.

Polymer banknotes have it in the numeral and in the elements that are on the transparent window.

3.- Perfect registration.- In this case you will have to place the piece against the light, because when you move it the elements combine and create a complete image.

4.- Watermark.- This is an element that the most current specimens have and it is also discovered against the light, since it shows an image on both sides of the piece and the details that compose it.

5.-Microprinted yarn.- It can be found in some copies of the F family, denomination of 20 or 50 weights, said thread crosses vertically and is part of the polymer since its manufacture.

Security elements. Infobae

6.-Security thread.- This is one millimeter wide and crosses vertically to the banknote.

7.- Transparent window.- This is a transparent area in polymer banknotes on which elements, such as a raised number, are incorporated.

8.- Growing folio.- These are numbers that form a folio and increase in size. The first number, which is the one next to the letter, is the smallest, the next is larger, and so on.

9.-Folios. -In this case they are located on the notes of the F family of 200, commemorative of Independence, 500 and 1000 pesos, as well as the current notes of 100, 200, 500 and 1000 pesos, which have two folios on the obverse. It is important to verify that both pages are the same, otherwise it could be an altered banknote

10.-Hidden number.- The element is only present in the design of the 50 peso banknote (F1). The number 50 is hidden in the upper transparent window of this banknote and can be discovered using a light point.

11.- Elements that change color.- It can be visualized by tilting the copy forward and backward.

12.-3D Thread.- This peculiar thread has images of a snail in third dimension, which move in the cross direction to the movement of the banknote. The 3D thread is red on the 100 peso note, green on the 200 peso note, brown on the 500 peso note and purple on the 1000 peso note.

13.- Dynamic thread.- It consists of numbers and horizontal bars that move when you move the banknote. This security element is in the current banknotes of 200, 500 and thousand pesos, which correspond to the G family.

14.-Multicolored denomination.- In this case, the security element is located on the current 100, 200, 500 and 1000 peso banknotes, belonging to the G family. It consists of a numeral that contains small numbers inside, and changes color when tilting the banknote: from golden to green on the 100 peso note, from green to blue on the 200 and 500 peso notes, and from purple to green on the 1000 peso note. Both the numeral and the numbers inside correspond to the denomination of the banknote.

According to historical information, the Banxico banknote factory began operating in 1969 with the first pieces of national manufacture and with denominations such as: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, thousand, 2 thousand, 5 thousand, 50 thousand and even 100 thousand.

Over time, some families left the market, that is, they ceased to be valid. Currently, the pieces in force in the country are those of the F, F1 and G family.

