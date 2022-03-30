This was the fall of Santiago Alarcón in the middle of Live for Instagram

Among the many acting tasks of Chichila Navia and Santiago Alarcón (spouses), for this time there is the launch of a YouTube channel that received the name 'Familío'. In fact, last Sunday, March 27, the paisa published on its social networks the trailer of this digital production that, in addition to him and his partner, also contains the acting work of their two children in common: María and Matías.

“Today's great launch of our YouTube channel, Familío, because... what happens at home doesn't stay at home”, was what the actor wrote in the caption of his post. In this way, he also realized that Sunday, March 27, was the date selected on the calendar for the premiere of the production. Then, shortly after, together with Chichila Navia, they made a Live to expand the information about what their series was.

However, in the middle of his explanation, 'Guardiano', the family pet, appeared on the screen. The dog focused all his attention on Santiago Alarcón on an apparent search for play, at the same time, Navia commented: “Another member of the family, he is a bit intense like the father, just as they are seeing”. It was then that the strength of the animal was so strong that it knocked the actor out of his chair and ended up on the floor. Before the panorama, the actress also let out a laugh and, later, Alarcón himself also laughed, after joining and showing that he was okay, then said jokingly: “I didn't expect this”.

In the aforementioned Live, Chichila Navia asserted that this project, which is barely in its first published chapter, has Andrés Borda serving as director as well as a writer.

“... In the pandemic we were... very creative and we were saying: - Well, what do we do with a talk there, what do we invest it in, it's a good time to think something cool -... it occurred to me that we would invent a YouTube channel and that way we could be as promoters of some employment at that time; we called a super patch cool... among those our director and writer Andrés Borda... we have a lot of super cool content that is inspired by our family.”

On the other hand, if we talk about views on YouTube, so far these days the first episode, christened with the name 'Tales to Sleep', goes through more than 29 thousand views.

Needless to say, as a couple, actors are already going through their two decades of sentimental history.

Needless to say, the Colombian public recently saw Chichila Navia on the big screen on behalf of 'El Paseo 6', a feature film that was released in December 2021. For its part, and speaking of television terrain, one of Alarcón's last and well-remembered performances was for the series 'El man es German', in its 2019 season.

KEEP READING: