Colombian government urges Venezuela to extradite commander of FARC dissidents after attack in southern Bogotá

The recent attack that occurred in the city of Bogotá, which left a tragic toll of two minors dead, a 5-year-old girl and a boy aged 12, 39 people injured and nearly 60 homes affected in the town of Ciudad Bolivar, led to a security council being held today, March 29 in the morning hours of the mayor Claudia López and President Iván Duque.

The attack already attributed to them through social networks by members of the 33rd Front of the FARC dissidents, saying it was in commemoration of the death of Manuel Marulanda Vélez aka Tirofijo in 2008, has generated rejection and indignation in the country in general.

The president of the capital pointed to the urgent need for criminals to be held accountable to the Colombian justice system. “We ask the Venezuelan government to identify, capture and extradite any member of the residual group Frente 33 of the FARC dissidents to answer for this cowardly and criminal attack,” said Mayor López.

Other requests made by Claudia López, but this time to the National Government, were that seven security mechanisms be activated in Bogotá, such as: strengthening intelligence against criminals, military reinforcements at the entrances and exits of the capital, a shield plan, exclusive to Dipol, Dijín and Diase for the city, ordering that telecommunications and related companies provide information when required, have the resources they need from the National Victims Unit and strengthen surveillance capacities especially in the town of Ciudad de Bolívar .

After the video posted on social networks that the 33rd Front of the FARC dissidents claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in an Immediate Care Center (CAI) in Ciudad Bolívar, south of Bogotá. The National Police provided information from the judicial file of Javier Alonso Velosa García, alias John Mechas, leader of that front and glider of the explosion.

According to reports, the violent event was part of the celebration for the anniversary of the death of Manuel Marulanda Vélez, alias Tirofijo, who died on March 26, 2008. In addition, they pointed out in advance that these violent actions are aimed at members of the security forces.

Local media assured that the man named to plant the bomb is recognized as Anfo. According to the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, Anfo planted a bomb composed of ammonium nitrate and fuel. Patrolman Joan Camilo Fonseca, who had to be hospitalized for his injuries, the investigators say, would have seen the moment when the suitcase was abandoned. With this alias on the radar, the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, the President, Iván Duque and the Mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, announced that a $300 million reward was being offered to anyone who provided information necessary to clarify what happened information that would allow the intellectual and material authors of the attack to be established .

“We have international capabilities, working with the FBI and the anti-terrorism group of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dijín) to reach alias Jhon Mechas. We have been in a joint since Saturday to reach those responsible for criminal outsourcing in Bogotá and those responsible for hiring these groups in the capital of the Republic,” explained General Jorge Luis Vargas.

That group had already claimed responsibility for last year's attacks on an Army brigade in Cúcuta and against the helicopter in which President Iván Duque was mobilizing. Its area of interference is the border area, through the Caño Negro sector, between the Catatumbo region and the state of Zulia in Venezuela. From there, he coordinates activities related to drug trafficking and armed actions against the security forces.

KEEP READING:







