Oscar 2022: why did they remember Eduardo Yáñez after Will Smith hit Chris Rock

The 2022 Oscar ceremony, the first in person after they were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, left unforgettable moments. Actors winning the statuette for the first time, surprises in some categories, but everyone will never forget this gala due to a fact that went out of the script of La Academia.

Will Smith, a renowned actor who won his first Oscar for his role in the film King Richard: A Winning Family, struck comedian Chris Rock in the face after the latter joked with the alopecia suffered by Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting the winner of the Best Documentary Award.

This awkward moment was televised live, although in some countries they censored the discussion after the coup. However, the dialogue between the two began to circulate on social networks and the request that, among insults, Will Smith made to Rock:

Netizens immediately reacted to a punch in the middle of the ceremony. Some applauded the way he defended his wife, but others disagreed with the actor's violent reaction. Although they all agreed on something: having insulted Jada Pinkett because of her appearance and the alopecia she suffers.

Another social media sector did not miss the moment to remember a similar event, but taking its necessary distances, starring Mexican actor Eduardo Yáñez against a reporter during a red carpet.

That day, in October 2017, during the presentation of the Pantaya film service in Los Angeles, California, he slapped the entertainment journalist Paco Fuentes, who attended the program El Gordo y la Flaca, broadcast on the Univision network.

Yáñez's reaction was because Fuentes questioned him about an incident that his son had starred in the United States. The young man opened an account on a donation platform to be supported with money to repair his car after a crash.

“If you're so worried about my son, you send him the money, man, or you go and tell him,” replied the annoyed actor.

“People are the ones who are worried,” said the reporter, which triggered a more violent reaction from the actor. “That's shit*, that's what you say so that people get into what they don't care about,” Yáñez said shortly before slapping the reporter.

The incident caused great controversy and although soon after Yáñez apologized on Twitter, the memes broke out, and Fuentes decided to launch a legal process that he won in 2020 and with which he obtained a large sum of money as reparation for the Yañez coup.

In this context, people remembered this moment and compared it to what happened at the 2022 Oscars. Between memes and jokes, digital platforms were filled with memories. Some even pointed out that Yáñez would be proud of that blow that made the microphone worn by Chris Rock rumble.

They also mentioned, as a curiosity, that actor Eugenio Derbez, who won a statuette thanks to CODA's victory as best film, was present in both events. With Yáñez's slap he was exactly behind the moment; while in Smith's coup he was mixed in the audience.

The program Se Vale, which was broadcast on Televisa, also entered the jokes of people, as they recalled that on each occasion when a guest suffered a huge accident, the production played the song “Arremangala, repujala” for the presenters to dance, a situation that could be repeated at the 2022 Oscars .

