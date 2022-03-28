In front of 33rd of FARC dissidents, the attack was attributed to the CAI in the south of Bogotá

On the morning of this Monday, March 28, the 33rd front of the dissidents of the disappeared FARC claimed responsibility for the attack carried out against the CAI of Arborizadora Alta, located in the town of Ciudad Bolívar, in Bogotá. The events occurred on the night of Saturday 26 of this same month, and resulted in the death of two minors and the impact on the health of other citizens who were nearby. Until now, the registry of the security cameras in the sector had been analyzed, which captured the exact moment of the accident, so that the culprit had been identified. The alleged criminal, the investigative team said, would have left the suitcase with explosives that later exploded.

Local media assured that the man named to plant the bomb is recognized as Anfo. According to the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, Anfo planted a bomb composed of ammonium nitrate and fuel. Patrolman Joan Camilo Fonseca, who had to be hospitalized for his injuries, the investigators say, would have seen the moment when the suitcase was abandoned. With this alias on the radar, the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, the President, Iván Duque and the Mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, announced that a $300 million reward was being offered to anyone who provided information necessary to clarify what happened information that would allow the intellectual and material perpetrators of the attack to be established.

In a video posted on social media, the commander of that front, recognized by the alias' Arley ', explained that the attack was a consequence of the celebration of the anniversary of the death of Manuel Marulanda Vélez, alias Tirofijo. The guerrilla fighter died on March 26, 2008.

“All units, deployed throughout the entire territory of Magdalena Medio, were guided to carry out military, propaganda and cultural activities. Stalls were made on the road that leads from the Y de Astilleros to the city of Ocaña, at the height of the site known as La Curva. On the road that leads from Tibu to El Tarra, in the Versailles sector. On the road that leads from the district of La Gabarra to the city of Cúcuta. (...) Activation of an explosive charge in Ciudad Bolivar, Bogotá, against a police CAI”, he mentions in that clip confirming the participation of that armed group in the regrettable events that left 35 people injured in their wake.

According to the dissident, it was not his intention to make the attack directly affect the civilian population.

The dissident, in the final part of the communiqué, in which his voice does not appear and is heard in the background, says that if any of these actions affected the civilian population, it was not his intention. “It is a cruel and insane attack on the inhabitants of the locality. We have the balance of 35 injured, one minor deceased and one more in critical condition. Work is being done to find those responsible (...) They can be sure that the control entities are working tirelessly to restore order in the town,” said Felipe Jiménez Angel, Secretary of Government, in an interview with Caracol Radio.

Daniel Stiven Duque is the first fatality of the events. He was 12 years old and studied at El Paraiso school. The second minor is Ivana Salome Rangel, a five-year-old girl who, after the impact, ended up with a serious injury to her brain mass. From the hospital in Meissen, he was declared brain dead. The girl finally died on the morning of this March 28.

“We reject all violence and criminal attacks against any citizen, but we are much more hurt by the infamous death of innocent children. Solidarity union with the victims, union in rejection of violence and for justice. Union and not conjunctural manipulation is what we must achieve,” said Claudia López.





Keep reading: