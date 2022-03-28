11 investigations opened against concessionaires and operators of weighing stations

This Monday, March 28, the Ministry of Transport announced in a statement that after carrying out exhaustive inspection visits carried out by the Superintendency of Transport to several weighing stations in the country, the entity opened 11 administrative investigations to concessionaires and operators.

Similarly, he specified that based on the evidence collected such as weighing tickets and other documentation, inconsistencies were found in the control of the Gross Vehicle Weight (GVP) of cargo vehicles. Apparently, those investigated would not be taking into account these tables authorized by the Ministry of Transport and also registered in the Single National Transit Register (RUNT).

“In inspections of weighing stations, the Delegation of Concessions and Infrastructure supervises that the gross vehicle weights authorized by the Government are complied with, since, if values other than the maximum allowable weight are established, not only does the regulations be violated, but the state of the infrastructure, road safety or the legitimate rights of users,” said the Superintendent of Transport, Wilmer Salazar Arias.

It should be said that the Gross Vehicle Weight is defined by the Ministry of Transport and, in addition, it is registered with the RUNT. Therefore, the fact that, allegedly, those investigated do not update the software corresponding to the maximum weights allowed for cargo vehicles, would evidence a breach of the related regulations with this service, affecting safety, quality, continuity, free access, opportunity and efficiency in the transport system.

These were the behaviors that the portfolio considered, could generate irregularities:

1. Detriment of road infrastructure. One of the main objectives of the integrated mobility system that makes up the infrastructure of land transport is to preserve the country's road heritage, keeping roads in quality and safety conditions. Weighing stations are operational facilities that are part of this infrastructure, therefore, non-compliance with the standard could compromise rigorous overweight control activity, which is necessary for infrastructure maintenance and road safety.

2. Road accidents. An adequate control of the so-called Gross Vehicle Weight makes the probability of road accidents due to this variable technically predictable, since it is clear that an overweight vehicle accelerates the destruction of transport infrastructure by reducing the useful life of the pavement and, if it is maintained, it is clear that it is conditions without any control, possibly recurrent claims occur.

3. Unjustified Comparenda: As there is no correspondence between the tables of the maximum gross vehicle weight allowed for rigid freight transport vehicles with two (2) axles, with the maximum weight allowed in the different weighing stations, it could generate unique reports of transport violations and appeals unjustified for road users. In addition, the fact of transporting cargo below the permitted weight generates economic losses for transporters and drivers.

Concessions and operators investigated

1. Neiva Girardot S.A.S.

2.Consorcio Vial Helios.

3.San Rafael SA Concession

4.Alto Magdalena S.A.S.

5. Pacific Concession 3.

6. RQS-Eastern Land Consortium.

7. Consorcio RQS-Ginebra Sur.

8.Via 40 Express S.A.S.

9.BTS Dealer S.A.S. 1

10.Savannah of the West S.A.S.

11.Concession Ruta al Mar S.A.S.

If found responsible, both concessionaires and operators could be punished with fines of up to 700 legal minimum wages in force.

