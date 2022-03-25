Supreme Court of Justice has audios that would prove Laureano Acuña's vote buying

On March 25, it became known that the Supreme Court of Justice has in its possession more than three hours of recording the telephone communications of Laureano Acuña and the former president of Congress, Arturo Char, where they would talk about vote buying. The audios will serve for the high court to decide whether to open an investigation against the two congressmen.

According to RCN Radio, lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río said that the investigation is related to Aida Merlano's statements about the purchase of votes in 2018, but there would also be evidence of vote buying in the 2022 legislative elections

The media revealed that the audios to be heard by the Court, apparently, Edisson Enrique Massa can be heard talking to the then director of the hospital in Malambo (Atlántico), Eimy Camargo talking openly about vote buying in the region.

The audios would also show that Acuña is the 'Flying Cat', a pseudonym she used to identify herself to people to buy about 70,000 votes for her political campaign, and the request to the hospital manager to support him in the elections.

“What follows in this case is that the Court will continue to investigate I will hand over more evidence and have it manifest itself on Acuña and Char. This process generated a copy compulsion for what Aida Merlano said,” said attorney Del Rio.

Senator Arturo Char was in the Supreme Court of Justice giving an account of the alleged buying of votes that muddies his family, which was denounced by the fugitive former congressman, Aida Merlano.

The former president of the Senate of the Republic will meet the questioned Senator Laureano Acuña, who was also summoned by the high court to explain the alleged electoral corruption in the department of Atlántico.

According to what the Supreme Court reported, Char and 'the flying cat', as Acuña is known, must explain whether they had any involvement in the merlanopolitics case, in which several coastal politicians would have benefited in their campaigns to the Senate, the House and other corporations.

The audience where one of the members of the Char clan will appear, will be attended as a witness against him by lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río, who represents the defense of Merlano, and who will explain the controversial audios he has revealed on previous occasions where alleged vote buying is splashed.

These summons come after Aida Merlano revealed in mid-February this year that the Char, Gerlein families, among others, had bought votes to help in their campaigns, as well as that of other political actors in the country, which sparked a scandal in public opinion in the middle of the election campaign.

In fact, Merlano's controversial statements recognize political figures in the country such as President Iván Duque, former Presidents Juan Manuel Santos and Álvaro Uribe, as well as former Attorney General Néstor Humberto Martínez, as well as brothers Arturo and Alejandro Char, who burned themselves in the interparty consultations of the 13th of march.

Directly, Merlano pointed to Senator Arturo Char (Radical Change Party), who is also the brother of the former mayor of Barranquilla and former presidential candidate for the Team for Colombia, cited above. He also mentioned Julio Gerlein and also Senators José David Name (Party of the U) and Laureano Acuña (Conservative Party), among others who, according to the former congressman, would form a corruption network known as “the White House”.

