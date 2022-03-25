3D ads arrive in Metaverso

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Meta announced that it will facilitate the publication of 3D ads in Facebook and Instagram through a new partnership with an e-commerce technology company.

Thanks to the integration with Vntana, users will be able to upload 3D models of their products to Facebook and Instagram and easily convert them into ads. In this way, one more layer of virtuality can be added to these platforms.

The move is another step towards advertising in the metaverse, said the company's CEO Ashley Crowder, referring to the futuristic idea of a collection of virtual worlds that can be accessed through different devices, such as virtual or augmented reality lenses.

The company led by Zuckerberg is committed to contributing to the construction of the metaverse, which he said could take up to a decade to become a reality. It is a concept rather than a product of the company itself.

In fact, there are several companies that have already started developing, both software and hardware, to bet on this new immersive environment that will be part of the social, work and entertainment environment. At least that is the objective set.

For their part, brands in the beauty, fashion and furniture sectors are working to move from 2D to 3D representations of their products, to make use of this new integration.

Mark Zuckerberg bets on the development of the metaverse

“The metaverse is basically a space Internet,” Crowder said, according to Reuters. “It's a whole world of possibilities that starts with having the right 3D models of your products.”

Facebook and Instagram users who see an ad in 3D while browsing on their desktop or phone can interact with the image of an outfit, for example, and move the item to view it from all angles.

“In a way, this gives an idea of what to expect from future devices such as augmented reality glasses,” said Chris Barbour, director of augmented reality partnerships for Meta's Reality Labs unit.

Prior to this integration with Meta, users had to reformat 3D files to make them compatible with Meta's advertising systems.

Now, you can use this new integration to easily upload and convert files into ads without requiring technical knowledge to work with 3D images, Crowder said.

In the future it will be possible to generate NFTs (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

NFTs on Instagram

Another novelty that was recently announced for this new virtual environment is the possibility of adopting NFTs on Instagram. This was announced by Mark Zuckerberg during his opening speech at SXSW.

“We are working to bring NFTs to Instagram in the short term. Today I am not ready to announce exactly what it will be, but in the coming months you will have the possibility to bring some of your NFTs,” he said at the time.

Zuckerberg made this advance as part of a talk that focused exclusively on the metaverse, a paradigm that, in his vision, consists of the next evolution of the internet.

One of the points he mentioned in his talk was the metaverse's ability to convert almost anything into a non-fungible token. Meta's digital universe is full of digital assets and users have already started marketing homes in their virtual premises.

It is possible that NFTs that can be purchased in the future, on Instagram or Facebook, will become “functional” objects in the company's digital world.

