Matías Novoa with Infobae: his debut on Televisa, his role in “La Herencia” and how acting found him

Matías Novoa is a Chilean model and actor who has been living in Mexico since 2007, although he has participated in other projects such as El señor de los cielos and the reality show La Isla; it will be the telenovela La Herencia: a legacy of love that marks his debut as protagonist and his first participation with Televisa.

Juan Osorio's production will be released next Thursday, March 28 at 8:30 p.m. on the channel Las Estrellas, before his arrival on television, actor Matías Novoa explained to Infobae Mexico that he feels very nervous, because he knows that he has a great responsibility when playing Juan del Monte, his character .

In conversation with this media outlet, Novoa explained that at first he felt rejected by his character and it was hard for him to adapt himself to playing the president of an internationally important avocado company.

“He is completely different from me, at first I rejected him a little, because he said 'No, but wait for you' he is a super correct man, super traditional, he speaks in a particular way and all that is a job that has been achieved every week, the first ones were very difficult, four months after recordings the character I already have it, he is already mine , but it was a rather difficult process,” he shared with Infobae Mexico.

La Herencia will be released on March 28 (Photo: Instagram/ @laherencia_tv)

It should be noted that the plot of La Herencia revolves around a group of brothers who suffer the death of their father and receive an inheritance, which begins to cause problems with the appearance of Sara on the ranch, a mysterious sister played by Michelle Renaud.

In the story of this melodrama, Sara and Juan del Monte begin to have an affair, it should be noted that, in conversation with Infobae Mexico, Matías Novoa clarified that all of Don Severiano's children are adoptives.

When this medium asked Matías what his perception of soap operas was, the model explained that he did like them but did not follow any faithfully:

“Acting found me, not that I saw them and said 'I want to do soap operas' but that first my acting process began and then 'I'm going to start making soap operas' came, then I realized that I consider myself someone very sensitive,” he explained to Infobae Mexico.

Juan del Monte is an entrepreneur (Photo: Instagram/ @laherencia_tv)

On the other hand, he pointed out that the type of romance that his character pursues with Michelle Renaud's is one of his favorites: “I like love stories, of these forbidden loves; I started to like this wave of 'I want to play the protagonist who fights for love' and it has touched me several times already”, he said.

The theme of this telenovela is called La Malagueña and is performed by Ángela Aguilar. In this regard, Novoa explained to this medium that the song gives her Chinese skin because “it is very ad hoc to what is meant to be La herencia; particularly about the love story of Juan and Sara”, he explained, making it clear that the opening song corresponds very well to the melodrama.

According to the actor of El Señor de los cielos, the song talks about looks and precisely the visual language of the soap opera tends to focus on those two characters who “are always looking at each other, we are always playing with it, love with impediments”.

He also shared that working with Michelle Renaud was extremely easy for him because they had already played a couple in a film, so they already have the confidence to give advice about the scenes: “He is a very lightened and very professional person,” he said.

Novoa is pleased to act alongside Renaud again (Photo: Instagram/ @laherencia_tv)

Other actors who are part of the cast of La Herencia are Daniel Elbittar, Emmanuel Palomares, Juan Pablo Gil and Mauricio Enao; with whom Matías Novoa has already formed a brotherhood beyond his roles, because on the most difficult days, laughter in the forum brightens their days.

“We are like brothers on stage and outside too, we have really enjoyed the recordings, it is so nice to meet you with dedicated and studious colleagues,” he told Infobae Mexico.

Matías's horse is called Cuervo (Photo: Instagram/ @laherencia_tv)

Matías described this soap opera as a contrast between country life and the arduous money handling of Mexican green gold, that is, avocados. He even commented that the business of this melodrama is closely related to what the companies that export this fruit actually represent.

In addition to the challenges he faced for reconciling with his character, Matías received training to prodigiously ride Cuervo, the horse he had to work with in La Herencia and with whom he totally agreed:

“We received a preparation, I reconnected with these beautiful, imposing but at the same time noble animals; since these brothers grew up in the field, it has to be seen that they ride very well since childhood,” he told Infobae Mexico.

In order to connect with his character, Matías had to understand him and let go of the judgments about the differences he had about Juan del Monte; “I was making characters that had a little bit of me, I brought out the most “darks” side and this time I had nothing to do with him,” he said. So he studied the librettos over and over again “to understand where he spoke from”.

(Photo: Instagram/ @laherencia_tv)

“It's the first time I've had to play a character who doesn't look anything like me, starting with the physical part, how he dresses, how he combs his hair, how he moves in this business world because he is president of the most important company in the country and manages a lot of money, but at the same time this human part of him, has a big heart, is a leader.” mentioned Infobae Mexico.

In order to adapt, he also enlisted the help of producer Juan Osorio who, in Novoa's words, “plays with the whole universe” when carrying out a project, since he even gives them advice.

Matías Novoa shared that to get into his character, he usually isolates himself from all noise and movement on the set, especially in the most important scenes because they record 25 to 30 shots and he needs to be very focused.

Novoa usually isolates herself to enter character (Photo: Courtesy)

As a professional, Matías Novoa is very strict and self-critical, because he explained that the day he is totally satisfied with his interpretation, then his acting work will have stalled. “I demand myself in such a way that I give 200 percent,” he revealed to this media outlet.

What he enjoys most about acting is wearing someone else's clothes and living his life, however, he doesn't usually enjoy seeing himself on screen.

“I criticize myself a lot, you're never going to be happy with what you're seeing, I've never said 'This scene was spectacular I wouldn't do anything more',” he told Infobae Mexico. He also shared that he always seeks to improve for his next entries and he never “nails” looking at his projects once he already found how he should have acted.

Finally, he shared that he would like to leave an inheritance just like the one his grandfather left him, that is, a lover of music, wine and love of animals, because for Matías a legacy of this kind is more important than a monetary one.

KEEP READING: