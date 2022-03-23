How to find out if you are registered with the IMSS and how to process your Social Security Number

If you have recently changed jobs and do not know if you are registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the new place where you work, you can make a quick and easy consultation online. It is important to keep in mind that one of the most important labor rights is social security, so it is essential to verify that they remain valid and in order.

In addition, this benefit is very important because in addition to giving you social support, it also allows you to make contributions for your retirement. In this way, to find out if your new boss registered you with the IMSS, you can request your Proof of Validity of Rights online and to do so you must have your Social Security Number (NSS), email address and Unique Population Register Key (CURP) at hand.

Subsequently, you will have to enter the following link and enter the data mentioned above: https://serviciosdigitales.imss.gob.mx/gestionAsegurados-web-externo/vigencia. You will also have to capture the CAPTCHA code that appears on the screen and click the “Continue” button.

The procedure can also be done in person at one of the Family Medicine Units (Photo: AFP)

In addition to checking if your rights are still valid, you can also check the details of your latest employer and which clinic you are entitled to go to. If you prefer to carry out the procedure in person, you can do so by visiting one of the Family Medicine Units (UMF) from Monday to Friday at the following times:

- UMF with morning shift: from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

-UMF with afternoon shift: from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you don't have your Social Security Number on hand, you can take the following steps to locate it:

1. Enter CURP and email at the following address: https://serviciosdigitales.imss.gob.mx/gestionAsegurados-web-externo/asignacionNSS

2. Go to your email inbox and check if you received a confirmation link in your email.

3. Once the email is received, click on the link that contains the caption “Request for Assignment or NSS Localization” and it will automatically take you to the official IMSS website, where your NSS will appear.

In case of clarification or doubt, IMSS made available to users the telephone number 800 623 23 23, with option 1. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Social Security is one of the most important labor rights for every worker, so it is important to rectify if it is still in force (Photo: EFE/José Pazos)

In addition, the Institute enabled IMSS Digital, a tool with which you can consult and carry out a series of procedures such as: insuring a family member or dismissing a family member person more.

The mobile application will have to be downloaded to any smart device and through platforms such as the Play Store or App Store. It can be accessed by anyone, as the download is free and easy to use.

Through the app, users will be able to consult, for example, a Social Security Number (NSS), validity, registration or clinical changes, for which the rightful holder must click on the procedures section.

Those who do not want the app on their mobile phone will have to access the website: www.imss.gob.mx/imssdigital. However, in this space it will be mandatory to have an email, to have the CURP and the e.signature, that is, the Advanced Electronic Signature (FIEL), for the completion of procedures.

