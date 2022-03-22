These are the winners of the Gana Diario this March 21

These are the winning numbers of the 3066 Gana Diario draw held this Monday, March 21 and published by the Peruvian lottery and sports betting company, La Tinka.

Gana Diario holds a draw a day, from Monday to Sunday, after 20:30 hours, in which you can win several million soles.

This is the timetable stipulated for claiming Gana Diario prizes:



30 days if the prize is greater than 5,000 soles and less than one million soles.

90 days if the prize is greater than one million soles.

180 days if the prize is less than 5,000 soles.



It is important to note that the days are calendar and are counted from the day following the completion of the winning draw.

The winning move of today's Gana Diario draw 3066 Monday 21 March is as follows: 14 03 16 13 26.

Gana Diario shares the complete list of the results of all its draws, as well as the number of winners and the amounts to be awarded in the following link.

(Photo: Archive)

How do you play Daily Win?

To play in the Daily Win draw you have to go to this website, where you can choose the bet with a minimum cost of one sol.

The next step in the game is to choose five numbers from a list ranging from 1 to 35, with which the move will be made.

You can choose any number to assemble the combination, but if you don't know which ones to choose there is the option “Random”, with it the system will choose it randomly.

If for some reason, when choosing the move there is an error, you can select the clear button and choose the numbers again.

Once the bet has been set, click on the button with the legend “Complete your purchase” to confirm the purchase and that's it.

To get the Daily Win jackpot, you must get all six hits of the winning move. However, a reward is achieved if the bet matches at least two of the numbers in the draw.

The jackpot wins daily is 100,000 soles, while the rewards of those who matched three to five numbers range from five to 500 soles and if there are two successes, you get a free play.

The results of the draws and the videos are published on the main page of the game.

What is La Tinka?

La Tinka is a lottery and sports betting company from Peru that manages the lotteries Tinka, Win Daily, Kabala, Scratch, Kinelo, Fast Games Casino, Raspa Ya! , Virtual sports and sports betting Te Apuesto and Ganagol.

Part of La Tinka's proceeds go to charities in Huancayo, Jaén, Lima and Arequipa under the supervision of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations. It also contributes to the municipalities where these charities operate.

La Tinka's contributions are intended for permanent social protection services aimed at children, adolescents, women, persons with disabilities and older adults who are at risk or vulnerability. Through these programs thousands of people have benefited year after year since 1994.

La Tinka has awarded more than 1,560,240,463 soles in prizes and has awarded more than 236,024,242 Peruvians.

Continue reading:

More news

More lottery results

News about Peru