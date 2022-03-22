The trial for the crime of Nora Dalmasso continues: today her brother and several acquaintances will testify

asesinato homicidio crimen de nora dalmaso dalmasso la encontraron muerta en la habitacion de su hija semidesnuda cordoba rio cuarto foto matias tamborini

On Monday, the trial for the crime of Nora Dalmasso will continue and, after the statement of her son Facundo Macarrón, who days ago accused a businessman of being responsible for the murder of his mother, it will be the turn of the victim's brother, among other relatives and acquaintances, to testify.

In this way, the popular jury that formed for the occasion will continue to listen to the statements of those close to the woman who was found dead more than 15 years ago in the Cordoba city of Río Cuarto, within the framework of the judicial process that has the widower Marcelo Macarrón as the main accused.

The Court of the Criminal and Correctional Chamber of the 1st. Nomination of Rio Cuarto called for this day, starting at 9.00, Juan Dalmasso, Nora's brother, who is presumed to be the first to testify as a witness on the fifth day of the debate.

Later, the statement of Jorge Grassi (the victim's cousin) and his wife Nana Malenka Gavazza is expected, followed by Silvia Magallanes (friend) and Adrián Radaelli (neighbor).

As has been the case since last Thursday, this fifth hearing will continue the reception of testimonies and documentary evidence associated with the chronology of events following the discovery of Dalmasso's body, about the people who were there, as well as determining whether the protocols for the preservation of evidence were complied with.

Juan Dalmasso will be one of those who will declare

Juan Dalmasso and his mother Delia “Nené” Dalmasso were the only complainants who had the file during the investigation of the case, although they eventually withdrew from continuing that representation because they disagreed with the accusation of the widower, as stated by the victim's son, Facundo.

At the research stage, Juan Dalmasso had provided as proof a notebook by Nora in which he kept notes related to his private life.

According to the record, the man had stated that Nora and Marcelo “argued a lot”, but that it was “a good marriage” and they had an “excellent relationship, at least in the sight of third parties”.

The five witnesses who will now testify were at the victim's home on November 26, 2006, once they became aware of the crime, and observed all the investigators' work movements from the start and on the items kidnapped in the family home, located in the country Villa Golf.

In the case of Adrián Radaelli, he lived next to the married couple's house and it was his father, Pablo Radaelli, who received a phone call from Delia 'Nené' Grassi, Nora's mother, asking her to come to her daughter's house because she didn't answer her phone calls.

Pablo, for health reasons, will not testify at the jury trial, so it will be his son Adrián who will relate the details of the actions carried out by his father, who was the first to see Nora's lifeless body.

This witness had already testified last Wednesday, but at the request of prosecutor Julio Rivero he will extend his testimony on Monday.

The jury trial for the crime of Dalmasso began on Monday, March 14, and has as its only accused the widower Macarrón, who could be convicted of the crime of “homicide qualified by the bond, by alevosia and by price or remuneratory promise in ideal competition”, which provides for life imprisonment.

Last week, his son Facundo pointed out a businessman who was close to his family as the main accused of his mother's crime and considered that that man is the one who “should be on the bench of the accused today” and not his father.

