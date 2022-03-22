Crime in La Victoria: PNP captured the second person involved in the murder of two policemen for stealing 10,000 soles from them

The police captured the second hit man who is involved in the crime of two policemen in the district of La Victoria. After an arduous follow-up, the troops managed to find the whereabouts of this fearsome murderer.

Let us remember that the murder of these police officers took place on March 15, so Oscar Cáceres Martínez, of Venezuelan nationality, had no remorse when he said he was part of these crimes.

The members of the La Victoria Homicide Division learned that this Venezuelan citizen had participated in the crime and without any qualms intervened him, and then transferred him to the police unit for legal investigations.

Let us remember that the crime of both police officers was carried out when they were guarding the transfer of money. Both were intercepted by four criminals who were riding linear motorcycles.

Let us remember that that day of the crime, Ángel Vladimir Barrientos Meneses was identified when he fled after committing the murder of both members of the police.

“In record time we were able to locate and capture a Peruvian citizen, who, once the personnel of the seventh region intervened on this person, managed to get this subject to confess to the crime and also told who his accomplices had been. Thus, the police were able to know the exact place where they planned this murder,” the head of the homicide unit told Panamericana TV.

Meanwhile, the police are still investigating to find out the whereabouts of the two hit men who also participated in this murder where two innocent people lost their lives.

“We captured this guy in the district of Comas, where we also have already mapped the members of the criminal organization and those who are going to capture them in the shortest possible time. Zero impunity for these criminals and murderers,” added the PNP officer.

At the time of the intervention, the latter involved in the death of both policemen, he was found packages of drugs that would be marketed and it was also revealed through migration that he is subject to no permission to enter the country and that his documents are false.

MURDER OF TWO POLICEMEN BY CRIMINAL GANG

On March 15, it became known that a group of hit men (4) killed two police officers in retirement who were guarding the transfer of a large sum of money. Knowing this action, these murderers did not hesitate to shoot them repeatedly in order to keep the sum of 10,000 soles.

“It was two guys with their motorcycle waiting as usual, but it was never thought that they were going to start with the gust. In total it was like 9 shots, but like that, pure burst,” said a lady who was at the scene.

Meanwhile, one of his colleagues told Panamericana tv that the two cops in retirement always made this money transfer. “It cannot be possible that they have been killed for an amount that does not exceed 11 thousand suns, it is not possible,” he regretted.

“The one who was left alive is from the company, he had the money to deposit it in the bank. We are custodians because we are cops in retirement. (...) This was a breath, we do this every week. It's unfortunate. You can imagine,” he continued.

On the other hand, after the police were able to capture the first hit man, he did not hesitate to give details of how they planned this crime.

“The old men (criminals of La Victoria) called the 'Negrito' and this one passed the word to me. We came from Independencia and met at 'Metro' in Arriola. We went in six. Two on each linear motorcycle, and the others on the minivan. They told us there is money. The one who started shooting was the 'negrito', I shot at the rim. The target was the money that was there (in the car),” he told the PNP after his capture.

KEEP READING







