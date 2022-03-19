Berlusconi and his 53 years younger girlfriend say “yes” at symbolic wedding

Rome, 19 Mar The three-time former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, 85, and his current partner, the deputy of his party Forza Italia Marta Fascina, 32, today celebrated a feast of symbolic union, a “no wedding”, as they have defined in the Italian press, where all the historical friends were present of the tycoon and all his children, except Pier Silvio due to covid. More than a wedding, it will be a “celebration of love”, as Silvio Berlusconi had defined it when, a few weeks ago, the rumor of his possible legal wedding with Marta Fascina circulated, although the inheritance problems that would result from a legal union caused the couple to opt for this other option. The party began at 13:00 hours in Villa Gernetto, one of the Berlusconi mansions in the town of Gerno, in the province of Monza (north) that the businessman wants to host his university dedicated to politics studies. The party was attended by between 50 and 70 people. There was no shortage of the friends of a lifetime of “Il Cavaliere” such as Forza Italia Vice President Antonio Tajani; party leaders Paolo Barelli and Annamaria Bernini and Licia Ronzulli; his personal physician, Alberto Zangrillo and the representatives of his empire: Fininvest's managing director Danilo Pellegrino with the CEO of Publitalia, Stefano Sala. The newspaper “Corriere della Sera”, which reported all the details, explained that there was even a celebration of union, without any legal value, in the small chapel of the mansion. Berlusconi gave his speech dedicated to his companion Marta, and before the first courses were served, he briefly took the floor again to greet and thank: “I am happy to have dear people here with me on this day.” Marta Fascina wore a white French lace dress, created by Antonio Riva, and Berlusconi wore a blue suit signed by Armani. For the occasion, Villa Gernetto was decorated with 150 statues, water games in the fountains and a cake-shaped jet on the main fountain. The menu, which was prepared by the three-star Michelin restaurant “Da Vittorio”, included some dishes such as ricotta and saffron potato ravioli, the famous “Paccheri Vittorio”, veal in red wine with black potatoes and cream of carrots with cinnamon, among others. And the three-tiered wedding cake, like the three years they've been together. The “spouses” had already exchanged their gifts a few days ago: a ring with a diamond for her and a plaster sculpture of the intertwining of the two hands for him. Berlusconi and Fascina began their relationship in 2020, when the media released photos of them both in Switzerland. In the last two years, Fascina has always been with Berlusconi, as when he tried to run for president of the Republic in the last elections in January, a movement that did not go well for the magnate, as well as on the multiple occasions he has been admitted due to health problems. CHIEF ccg/pi