“'Bad Guys' delivers a funny and positive message”: Kalimba and Manolo Cardona spoke with Infobae about the new animated film

From left: Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, directed by Pierre Perifel.

This week Latin America hits the cinema of The Bad. Guys This story, as the protagonist, has a group of rather dangerous and funny criminals who have been persecuted for a long time by the authorities. The members are Mr. Robo, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, and Mrs. Tarantula, each with a special ability to commit all kinds of vandalism.

However, their criminal happiness does not last forever, and they end up being discovered and arrested; However, thanks to the cunning that has always characterized them, they decide not to go to prison with the police, but to agree to be a good person.

The original film is voiced by Sam Rockwell, Mark Marron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Jazzy Beats, Lily Singh, and Alex Borstein. You will hear the voices of Cardona, Kalimba, and Jessica Segura. Many others.

“The plan when it comes to dubbing and when acting in general is to give art to what the character asks for. Just as there are others who have nothing to do with you, there are people who make people who know you say, 'That's the person of course'. That's what's beautiful. In that sense, in The Bad Guys we had to look for nuances that were very far from us and, of course, helped us a lot to study the original dubbing in detail.” Kalimbae told Infobae in a conversation a few days ago.

However, being a good person is not an easy task for anyone who sees bad things as their lifestyle.It added to the fact that being a “guardian angel” is a simple appearance that this band created to continue acting without being discovered.

However, as the saying goes, “Life gives you surprises,” the truth is, little by little, you will realize that bad guys have the advantage of doing good. The one who starts to notice exactly is Mr. Robo, whose voice is borrowed by Manolo Cardona.

According to the Colombian actor: “These villains are very adorable, despite their bad deeds. And on the way, in search of a second chance, there will be a completely beautiful transformation in which we will meet some characters who will show all their humanity and feelings. All this has been talked about through humor and in a somewhat funny way. I am sure that this movie will be enjoyed not only by children, but also by adults, and that everyone will leave the cinema with a good taste in their mouths.”

Animation productions leave all kinds of reflections, but one of them is very clear. There are always new opportunities to change and improve. In response, Kalimba said: “I have a second, a third, a fourth, a fifth. Opportunities arise day by day and are a matter of decision Good and evil are within humans, and they are decisions that define where you will go.We can see them in the same movie. The protagonists have a chance, but they can decide if they want to take advantage of it or not.”

Then the villains become a great plan to see who they want: family, friends, children, nephews, etc. In the end, everyone receives a different message, but it will be fun.

“As a father, I want to know that other parents and children will come across some positive messages when they watch this movie, and it's not just about going to the cinema to have fun. The bad guys are funny, they have good characters, and I'm sure the majority will come out with a smile from ear to ear. You will also think if you should give them all the animals that are too scary in real life and can look down on a second chance.” Kalimba concludes.

