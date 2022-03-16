Vargas Leras makes a new decision considering the presidential election

For two weeks, rumors about the possible candidacy of Germán Vargas Lleras are echoing to the rhythm of El Guerrero, with the release of a major video in prime time.

The country is not on fire, but politicians will be able to see what the future holds for the former vice president, who summoned members of the House of Representatives (both elected and current) to radical changes tomorrow, Wednesday, March 16. A private lunch at the Tequendama hotel clears doubts and decides.

According to Semana's information, a source close to Vargas Lleras told the magazine that “most likely he will not run for president.” We are completing the political agenda between Tuesday and Wednesday, but we do not want to take the stage as a competitor to Casa de Narinho”

Today, Tuesday, March 15, according to the agenda of Vargas Lleras, the leader of radical change had lunch with the president of the U Party, Dillian Francisca Toro, whom he appointed a week ago.

As for the meeting, the former vice president posted a photo on Twitter in which he wrote: “Today we are starting to contact all sectors.”

A few hours later, after the conflict, it became known that Vargas Leras accepted on Twitter that he had invited former minister Rafael Pardo to drink coffee.

Finally, Gavilia did not attend the meeting. Because, according to Semana, he preferred to be in his house where he saw almost all the presidential candidates marching to seduce the Liberal Party in order to gain the support of the Liberal Party.

On the day of the election, Vargas Leras said: “We will see what happens tonight and decide this week. Listen to the opinions of Colombian people. I hope the consultation is also very legit.”

However, tomorrow's meeting is expected to know what path the party will take, since according to the election results, the members of Char arrive at lunch with a decision in favor of the presidential candidate of Federico Gutierrez It's there. Emperor Alejandro himself announced his public support for Federico Gutierrez.

It is worth remembering that until Friday there will be a radical change that is part of the strategy of Vargas Lleras and that there is a deadline to know the successor of Germanic Córdoba, who last Friday registered as a presidential candidate with the registrar It's there.

After registering as a candidate, Córdoba delivered a secret message that slightly insulted the patience and intelligence of voters and journalists waiting there. First, he assured that he would wait for the Colombian decision in the inter-party and legislative elections on Sunday.

“We listen to their opinions and only on the basis of that decide who will be the presidential candidate for radical change. Personally, I am sure that Sunday's radical change will be one of the winners of the parliamentary elections of the republic. It is the political party that determines who will be the next president of Colombia,” said Córdoba.

Federico Gutiérrez issued a statement on social networks this morning, March 15, announcing that he will seek a “national dialogue” that defends “democracy and freedom.” That is why I urge everyone and the movement to participate in the proposals and visions of his country.

In this document, the candidates announced that they are looking for a meeting, a tradition led by former presidents and politicians who belonged to other governments, such as the Liberal Party led by Cesar Gavilia, the Conservative Party led by Andres Pastrana and Cambio I started by naming political divisions. The militants of the party, led by Germán Vargas Lleras and the Democratic Center, are already supported by part of the movement and seem to be led by Álvaro Uribe Velez.

Keep reading: