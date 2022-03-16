US accuses Beijing of harassing Chinese dissident running for Congress in New York

US prosecutors accused a Chinese official Wednesday of harassing a dissident who participated in the Tiananmen Square protests in New York City and is running for a seat in that state's Congress.

The indictment against China's Ministry of State Security agent Lin Qiming is contained in a criminal complaint for conspiracy to defame a congressional candidate.

The US authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of Lin on the charge of “conspiracy to commit interstate harassment.”

While the Chinese dissident seeking a place in the New York House of Representatives was not identified, his profile matches that of Yan Xiong, a former student leader in the 1989 pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square.

According to the complaint, Lin contacted a private investigator in the United States seeking compromising information about Yan.

Yan, a graduate of Peking University Law School, fled to the United States in 1992 and served in the US Army as a chaplain.

In September, he announced that he was seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for a seat for Long Island in the New York Congress.

cl/dw/llu/yow