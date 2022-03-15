Turkmenistan leader's son wins presidential election

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan's leader's son won the Central Asian country's presidential election, election officials said Tuesday, following an unusual delay in counting ballots.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov's triumph consolidates his family's political dynasty at the helm of this gas-rich nation.

The result of the elections, held on Saturday, was unexpectedly delayed after authorities said on Sunday that they needed more time to count the votes.

Berdymukhamedov, son of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, started as the big favorite and, according to the central electoral commission, won 72.97% of the vote.