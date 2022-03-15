The story of the marriage that Maria Felix wanted to keep secret

Maria Felix was not a woman to make scandals and many details of her life were always kept secret, but that was not the case with her romances, because she was proud to be the one who chose her partners and not the other way around. However, this was not the case with the relationship she had with a musician for a year, with whom she married and learned about the marriage until some time after the divorce.

It is known that Maria Félix would have arrived at the altar four times, the first being with Enrique Álvarez Alatorre, the father of her only child. After seven years, she divorced and remarried, but this time with Agustín Lara. The marriage to the composer lasted only three years and they separated. Soon she married Jorge Negrete, of whom she became a widow. And her fourth husband was Alex Berger, whom she was married to for 18 years, until she became a widow for the second time.

The Doña was never shy about talking openly about all her husbands, even, in her autobiographical book she devoted several pages to each one; however, there was one she never mentioned despite the strong rumors that existed at the time about their romance.

The open secret spread that María had married Raúl Prado, member of the trio Las Calaveras, and who confirmed it was another member, Miguel Bermejo. He assured that the wedding between the actress and her partner had taken place shortly after El Peñón de las Ánimas was recorded and after a few months of engagement.

Raúl Prado was the one who spoke publicly about his marriage to “La Doña” (Photo: IMBd)

Some time later, for Ovations, Prado revealed how it was that he met Maria Bonita and why they kept their marriage a secret.

According to him, in El Peñón de las Ánimas they worked together and liked each other, so they started a courtship that suddenly reached the altar. It seemed to him that their marriage had been a “hesitation” because it was sudden and they didn't expect anything from the other, so they never wanted to talk about it.

The singer summed up his idyll by saying: “Look, Maria and I met in the filming of El Peñón de las Ánimas, she was under the tutelage of engineer Palacios. One day we liked each other and we went to get married in Cuernavaca,” he would have said.

Neither of them gave importance to their marriage because it only lasted six months and the courtship another six. After that year, Felix dedicated himself to denying any kind of relationship with Prado, but he even wanted the image of La Doña to be part of the film The Three Skulls, where part of the trio's story was told.

Actors who played Raul Prado and Maria Felix in the film “The Three Skulls” (Photo: Facebook/Maria Felix: All My Wars)

The musician also revealed that the two of them lived in a very difficult economic situation during their marriage, so the gifts they both gave each other as a couple were usually only symbolic. On one occasion, despite the shortage in which Maria lived when she arrived in Mexico City, she gave Raúl a serape from Saltillo.

Shortly after the couple divorced, Felix married Agustín Lara whom he also met during his first months in the country's capital. As the actress recalled, one day she found him in a bar using a phone she needed.

Later, when El Peñón de las Ánimas had already been released and she was already beginning to break through the stars of the cinema, they were officially presented by Tito Novaro. Since then, the Golden Flaco would have asked her out repeatedly, but in the first few times she forgot him and stood him up.

KEEP READING: