Gualaceo beat Emelec at home 2-1

At the Jorge Andrade Cantos stadium, Gualaceo won an important victory on the 4th day of Ecuador - Liga Pro Betcris 2022. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by John Ontaneda (35' 1Q) and Gustavo Alles (36' 1Q). While the away goal was scored by Romario Caicedo (38' 2Q).

35 minutes into the first half, the steering wheel Henry Patta had the opportunity to open the score, but his shot bounced off the stick.

The best player of the match was John Ontaneda. Gualaceo's defender had a good level by scoring 1 goal and clearing 9 dangerous balls.

Jonnathan Mina was also key. Gualaceo's defender had a good level for clearing 26 dangerous balls.

It was a very disputed match with fouls on both sides. There were several admonitions: Mauro Quiroga, Sebastian Rodriguez, Jonnathan Mina and Walter Hinostroza.

Gualaceo coach Leonardo Vanegas proposed a 4-5-1 formation with Walter Hinostroza in the goal; Edwin Mesa, John Ontaneda, Gerardo Gordillo and Jonnathan Mina on the defensive line; Jorge Gongora, Jesús Preciado, Felipe Avila, Joaquín Vergés and Henry Patta in the middle; and Gustavo Alles in the attack.

For its part, Ismael Rescalvo's team went on the court with a 4-5-1 scheme with Adrián Bone under the three suits; Romario Caicedo, Eddie Guevara, Gustavo Canto and Bruno Pitton in defense; Dixon Arroyo, Sebastián Rodríguez, Bryan Carabali, Alexis Zapata and Joao Rojas in the middle of the court; and Mauro Quiroga in the front.

Bryan Loayza Salazar was the referee who led the match at Jorge Andrade Cantos stadium.

Gualaceo's next match in the championship will be on the road to October 9, while Emelec will host Delfín.

Note and image source: DataFactory