FAS and Once Deportivo tied without goals

FAS and 11 Deportivo failed to open the scoreboard in the match corresponding to date 12, played this Sunday at the Óscar Alberto Quiteño stadium.

The figure of the meeting was Gerson López. The FAS goalkeeper had a great performance against Once Deportivo.

On the other hand, Kamoy Simpson was key. The defender of Once Deportivo was important.

The match had many admonitions: Kevin Ayala, Erivan Flores, Kevin Reyes, Walter Chigüila, Kevin Menjivar, Enner Orellana, Guillermo Stradella, Rudy Clavel and William Torres.

FAS coach Jorge Rodriguez set up a 4-3-3 formation on the pitch with Gerson Lopez in the goal; Kevin Ayala, Rudy Clavel, Roberto Chen and Kevin Ardon on the defensive line; Erivan Flores, Rodrigo Rivera and Wilma Torres in the middle; and Guillermo Stradella, Kevin Reyes and Jefferson Collazos in the attack.

For their part, those led by Rubén Da Silva stood with a 4-5-1 strategy with William Torres under the three suits; Kevin Menjivar, Kamoy Simpson, Julio Sibrián and Walter Chigüila in defense; José Barreto, Carlos Herrera, Melvin Cartagena, Herberth Diaz and Nahum Portillo in the middle of the court; and Josué Rivera in the lead.

The referee appointed for the match was Jaime Herrera Bonilla.

FAS will visit CD Águila next day, while 11 Deportivo will host Santa Tecla at the Arturo Simeon Magaña stadium.

Note and image source: DataFactory