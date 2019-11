President Mauricio Macri, who was running for reelection, greets supporters after he conceded defeat in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Macri conceded defeat in Argentina's election Sunday night, paving the way for the country's Peronist center-left to return to power under Alberto Fernández as frustrated voters rejected the incumbent's handling of an economic crisis that has sunk many into poverty. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)