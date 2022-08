Solange y la danza: la hermana de Beyoncé, a la conquista del New York City Ballet

🖤very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble 🖤



Shows : October 1, 8, 11, 16

May 2, 11, 13, 17, 18th at Lincoln Center pic.twitter.com/F0TvxzObDX