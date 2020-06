(FILES) This file photo taken on July 22, 2019 shows a Formosan pangolin at the Taipei Zoo. - The endangered pangolin may be the link that facilitated the spread of the novel coronavirus across China, Chinese scientists said on February 7, 2020. Researchers at the South China Agricultural University have identified the scaly mammal as a "potential intermediate host," the university said in a statement, without providing further details. (Photo by Sam YEH / AFP)