Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, attends to a COVID-19 patient in the hospital where she works, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2020. "The socio-economic class that we serve, people tend to live in close quarters, they don't really have the privilege of good social distancing, and they are tending to get more infected as a result," Anklesaria said.