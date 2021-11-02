Tours of new permanent venues prior to reopening

Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) is now preparing for the reopening of new permanent venues used during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. It may take some time before the venues are completely ready to be reopened; however, TMG is planning tours to certain venues whose work schedules allow visits.

Registration information for individual venue tours for residents will be announced as soon as they are determined.

1. Venues and Dates:

1) Canoe Slalom Centre - Friday 26 November/ Saturday 27 November 2021

2) Ariake Tennis Park - Saturday 4 December 2021

3) Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Sunday 12 December 2021

2. Tour Details:

We are planning to have approximately 500 participants tour each facility. (If applicants exceed 500 for one facility, we will decide by lottery.)

To ensure safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19, participants will be divided into small groups and guided by staff along a predetermined tour route for each venue.

Items related to the Tokyo 2020 Games are exhibited at the venues.

3. Other

Each facility has sufficient infectious disease countermeasures in place. We request that participants cooperate by following infectious disease countermeasures and safety policies.

Because construction is ongoing, we ask all participants to follow safety protocols, which include wearing safety helmets and not entering restricted areas.

Tours may cancelled due to the state of COVID-19.

