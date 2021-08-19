IBU prepares for return of fans at IBU Summer Biathlon World Championships

The IBU Summer Biathlon World Championships will get underway on 25 August in Nove Mesto na Moravě, showcasing many well-known biathletes ahead of the start of the winter season on 26 November 2021.

Approximately 250 athletes from 25 countries will compete across four classes – Men/Women & Junior Men/Junior Women. It will be the first time in more than a year that fans will be able to attend an IBU event with a maximum number of 7,000 allowed in Nove Mesto na Moravě, according to current Czech government regulations. In order to be able to attend, fans will have to follow several COVID19 safety requirements such as being vaccinated, having recently recovered or producing a recent negative test. In addition, fans will be strictly separated from the teams to ensure their well-being.

The Summer Biathlon World Championships could serve as a benchmark for the upcoming winter season, where all involved parties are also working intensively to make a return of spectators to the venues possible again. Discussions with the relevant authorities on this subject are ongoing.

As ever, protecting the safety and wellbeing of the athletes and all members of the biathlon family is the IBU’s number one priority. In line with last season, IBU Event Guidelines COVID-19 will be implemented at all IBU events to minimise risk, with allowances also set to be made for those who are fully vaccinated.

IBU President Olle Dahlin said:

“We cannot wait for the return of biathlon at the Summer Biathlon World Championships next week and to once again be able welcome spectators to our events. Last season was a great success, but there is no doubt we missed the atmosphere and energy our fans produce. We are excited that they will return this season, starting with the Summer World Championships, but we of course need to ensure all the correct protocols are in place to protect them, our athletes and everyone associated with our events. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and Organising Committees to ensure this will be the case so that once again we can enjoy a safe and very successful biathlon season.”

