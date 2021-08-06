HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Media Advisory: Sports Integrity Week - New Speaker Announcement

August 6, 2021

Geneva, 5th August 2021

SIGA, the world’s largest independent coalition in the field of Sport Integrity, has released a second round of impressive speakers who will be taking central stage at the second edition of the Sport Integrity Week, taking place between 13 and 17 September 2021.

The ten new leaders and industry experts that are joining the 2021 Sport Integrity Week’s stellar line up are (in alphabetical order):

Affy Sheikh, Head of Standard Integrity Services, Starlizard

Densign White, CEO, IMMAF | Vice Chair, SIGA Council

Jessica Berman, Deputy Commissioner, US National Lacrosse League | Deputy Chair, Advisory Board, SIGA America

João Paulo Almeida, Director General, National Olympic Committee of Portugal / Member, SIGA Council

Joe Baumgartner, Vice-Presidente Commercial Affairs and Quality Assurance, Inexto

Ju’Riese Colón, CEO, United States SafeSport

Kate Beavan, Global Director of Hospitality and Experiences, Formula 1

Katie Simmonds, Global COO, SIGA |Managing Director, #SIGAWomen Programme

Louis Saha, Founder & CEO, AxisStars | Football Legend

Matt Zarb-Cousin, Co-Founder & Director External Affairs, Gamban

With over sixty premium digital events, over one working week, across all continents, involving over one hundred high level speakers and leading organisations from all sides of the sporting industry and global integrity community, the Sport Integrity Week 2021 promises to catapult the industry into a new era and foster good governance, transparency, and accountability.

Download the latest online agenda for Sport Integrity Week 2021 here to see the hottest topics and speakers on the World Stage. Stay tuned for announcements for the five Continental Stages (Stage Asia; Stage Africa; Stage Oceania; Stage Americas; and Stage Europe).

The Sport Integrity Week is open to everyone. Participation for the webinars is FREE for the first 500 passes for Under 30s that #StandWithSIGA in support of the Sport Integrity Goals but pre-registration is necessary. The registration link is available here.

Other passes are available at £50.00 at the early bird rate. All funds raised from tickets and partnerships will be reinvested into a global programme to promote Gender, Race, Diversity, and Inclusion for Young People in Sport.

- END -

ABOUT SIGA

SIGA is the world´s largest coalition in the field of sport´s governance and integrity. Supported by more than 100 international multi-industry supporters, SIGA is an independent and neutral organisation whose mission is to bring about meaningful reforms and enhance the integrity of all sports through a set of universal standards operated by an independent and neutral body. SIGA is the only organisation to bring together sport, governments, academia, international organisations, sponsors, business, rights holders, NGOs and professional services companies, from every region in the world, around a common cause of fostering greater integrity throughout sport.

Click on the hyperlinks for the list of SIGA Members and Committed Supporters and SIGA Partners.

For more information on SIGA, including its vision, mission and reform agenda, please refer to the website: www.siga-sport.com.

To contact SIGA, please email: comms@siga-sport.com.

