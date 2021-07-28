Global Leaders gather at Sport Integrity Week 2021 to shape the Future of the Sporting Industry

Geneva, 28 July 2021: Following the resounding success and global acclaim of last year’s inaugural Sport Integrity Week, SIGA announces the #SIW2021 edition, the world’s premier thought leadership digital event fully focused on Sport Integrity.

The #SIW2021 will take place over five action-packed days (13 – 17 September 2021), across a World Stage and six Continental Stages (America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania).

Promoting global solutions to global problems through regional approaches, SIGA’s flagship event will bring together the whole sporting industry, including senior executives, thought leaders, forward-thinkers, key policy-makers, law enforcement authorities, global sponsors, media, and all those who want to see sport and the wider industry be governed and operated under the highest integrity standards.

This is much more than a consumption orientated talking shop! Comprising a series of world-class and interactive debates, high-profile one-to-one sessions with some of the most influential global industry leaders and insightful keynote speeches, the Sport Integrity Week 2021 is underpinned by dynamic engagement, networking and mechanisms that will drive collaboration, future projects and initiatives. All intended to deliver, in a collaborative, inclusive and unified way, the much-need reforms that will overcome the most pressing challenges facing the global sporting industry.

The first 10 confirmed speakers require no introduction. They are:

♦ Javier Tebas, President, La Liga

♦ Alison Giordano, Vice President, Global Sponsorships and Content Marketing, Mastercard

♦ Lorenzo Salazar, Vice-Chair, Working Group on Bribery in International Business, OECD

♦ Andrea Traverso, Director, Financial Sustainability & Research, UEFA

♦ David Butler, General Manager, European Rugby League

♦ Paul Elliott, Chair, Inclusion Advisory Board, The FA

♦ Mark Lichtenhein, Chairman, Sports Rights Owners Coalition (SROC)

♦ Ralf Reichert, Co-founder & Co-CEO, ESL Gaming

♦ Stacey Copeland, Former English professional boxer and football player | female super-welterweight Commonwealth Boxing Champion | SIGA Champion

♦ Pedro Duarte, Director, Corporate, External & Legal Affairs, Microsoft Corporation

Commenting the launch of the Sport Integrity Week 2021, SIGA’s Global CEO Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros, stated:

“As we all look to overcome the consequences of the devastating global pandemic, SIGA is more committed than ever to mobilizing and unifying all sectors of the sporting industry, to not only deliver Recovery with Integrity, but to use this opportunity to move from despair to optimism and evolve in positive and meaningful ways.

Sport is coming back to the pitches, courts, and tracks. This is a moment to celebrate, but equally to assume responsibilities, tackle the problems heads on, without excuses, and set in motion long-overdue integrity reforms. Sport is being played again in open fields, under the lights, in fronts on millions, all over the world. It must be governed the same way: with integrity, transparency, and accountability. This is what the fans deserve, the global business community expects, and sport is all about!

Bringing together all sides of the global sporting industry, from all continents and all sports, the Sport Integrity Week is a dynamic, multi-cultural space of dialogue, knowledge sharing and thought leadership. It is the perfect platform to make things happen.

Last year’s inaugural Sport Integrity Week was undoubtedly a huge success, with more than 1200 delegates and more than 250 speakers. This year, we will be even more inclusive, more engaging and more action-orientated. We cannot wait to get started!

As you can see from the first 10 names we are disclosing this morning – experts from the top of their fields, representing the most impactful, forward-thinking organisations, are fully engaged, and ready to go. This is only a small taste of what is to come!

So, come along and be part of this growing independent global movement for change. Join us. Support our Sport Integrity Goals and participate in the #StandWithSIGA campaign. I look forward to welcoming you all on September 13th!”

The Sport Integrity Week will address a specific and complementary topic every day:

♦ Day 1 – 13 Sept: Good Governance, Anti-Corruption & International Cooperation in Sport

♦ Day 2 – 14 Sept: Financial Integrity, Transparency & Sustainability in Sport

♦ Day 3 – 15 Sept: Sports Betting Integrity

♦ Day 4 – 16 Sept: Global Business, Media and Technology in Sport

♦ Day 5 – 17 Sept: Youth Development and Protection in Sport

Registration and Programme are available here.

