Tuesday July 27, 2021
Tokyo Report: Triathlon President Says Tokyo A Success

World Triathlon president Marisol Casado chats with Ed Hula about the competition in Tokyo.

Ed Hula
By
July 27, 2021
ehula@aroundtherings.com

TOPICS

ATRtriathlontokyo 2020olympicsmarisol casado

