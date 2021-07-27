Tokyo Report: Triathlon President Says Tokyo A Success

Surfers dazzle as Brazil’s Ferreira and American Moore win sport’s first-ever Olympic gold medals

Competitors overcome tough, windy conditions, while ripping enticing waves on proud day for the sport. IOC president Thomas Bach enjoys the show.

Rio champions Fiji on track for men’s rugby gold medal tilt at Tokyo 2020

Argentina produced the shock of the round as they bested South Africa 19-14 despite playing most of the game with six men and even went down to five players in the closing seconds.

Naomi Osaka ousted from the Tokyo 2020 tennis tournament

Osaka loses in straight sets in the third round, just four days after lighting the cauldron to open the Games.

Five athletes receive ‘Olympians for Life’ designation for their work outside sport

Among those honored are a Ugandan runner-turned-humanitarian, the Japan Sports Agency Commissioner and a field hockey player working as a frontline nurse.

Flora Duffy wins Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal: “It’s bigger than me and that’s a really cool moment.”

Duffy is one of only two athletes in the Tokyo delegation for Bermuda, a country with a population of 64,000.