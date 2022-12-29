The value of the Paralympic Games, starting in Seoul in 1988 and culminating with PyeongChang in 2018, has created the enduring legacy of the Paralympic Games around the world

Accomplishments of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games

The seeds of the Paralympic Games planted in 1988 bloomed into splendid flowers as the Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, covering the whole world with joy and passion, beyond Korea, in the winter of 2018 after 30 years.

The Pyeongchang Games is the largest event in the history of the Winter Paralympic Games, and was more successful than any other similar event, with the most tickets sold, the most media participation and broadcasting, and it was also a monumental achievement for the host country, Korea.

For the first time in history, Korea participated in all six events on its own, and won one gold medal and two bronze medals, including the first gold medal (in Cross-Country Skiing), the best achievement ever in the Paralympic Winter Games.

In addition, the North Korean team participated (2 athletes, amongst a group of 24 attendees) for the first time and conducted a joint torch relay with the South Korean team at the opening ceremony. It fulfilled the long-cherished desire of conducting a peaceful Paralympics, demonstrated by the message of Pope Francis, who said, “PyeongChang alleviated the conflicts between the two Koreas, and developed a peaceful atmosphere.”

Joint Torch Relay

North Korean Team in PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games

Such an achievement didn’t happen overnight. Also, it didn’t happen just because the Games were held in Korea as the host country. It is the result of extensive private sponsorship in the areas beyond the reach of the government and KPC.

Chang Sung Group Vice-Chairman Bae Dong-hyun, then Mission Chief of Team Korea, became a role model who fulfilled his social responsibilities by sincerely supporting Para sports. He has served as the President of the Korea Nordic Ski Federation for the Disabled since 2012 and founded a Para Nordic skiing business team under his conglomerate.

Mr. Bae was with the athletes at every moment during the Paralympic Games, serving as the team leader, and sometimes a cheerleader. He shouted out the names of the athletes and led the crowd to cheer enthusiastically at the stadium. He also provided tickets for the game for the athletes’ families, as well as comfortable accommodations.

Mr. Bae with Para Nordic Skiing Athlete Shin Eui-hyun

Mr. Bae at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games

Mr. Bae and Chang Sung Group, who produced the best results in the history of the winter Paralympic Games in Korea, have been taking the lead in the growth of Para sports for more than four years since the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. Para sports is one of the most difficult, and least popular fields. Despite this, they have been steadily continuing the legacy of the PyeongChang Games.

Thanks to the entrepreneurs who practice ESG management with a deep understanding and affection for Para sports, the government and KPC created a specialized plan to develop Lifetime Para sports for everyone. It was part of the efforts to create a sustainable legacy to ensure that the success of the Paralympic Games will continue.

The plan was, as a broad government project established in August 2018 right after the PyeongChang Games, to develop a program that contains eight key tasks, including the following: building 150 Para sports facilities (Bandabi Sports Center) around the country, boosting the budget for Para sports, and dispatching sports instructors and developing related programs.

Lifetime Sports for People with Disabilities.

Lifetime Sports for People with Disabilities.

As a Paralympian, I was disappointed to see that many people quickly lost interest in the Paralympics, despite so many promotional activities prior to the event. However, such interest has been bolstered by the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games and has not diminished since then. As the president of KPC, I feel a great sense of pride and accomplishment to see that the Paralympics has paved the way for a ‘sustainable Paralympics legacy.’

Sustainable Paralympics Legacy of Korea

IPC President Andrew Parsons visited Korea in mid-August 2022, 5 years after the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. He was scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the first Bandabi Sports Center, and to discuss international cooperation with KPC.

During the 5-day visit, President Parsons started off by meeting with Mr. Bae (the Chef de Mission of Team Korea) and me as I was the General Coach of Team Korea.

President Parsons expressed his gratitude by saying, “The legacy of the Pyeongchang Games starts with the athletes, and the Paralympic Games in Korea are moving forward because entrepreneurs like Mr. Bae support and develop social values.”

In addition, Mr. Parsons promised strong support for Mr. Bae, so that his contribution could spread to the world beyond Korea. He also promised that the IPC, KPC, and Chang Sung Group would cooperate to build a better future of Para sports.

IPC President Andrew Parsons(left), President of KPC Jung Jin-owan (center), Vice Chairman of Chang Sung Corporation Bae Dong-hyun (right)

Mr. Bae and Chang Sung Group had been contemplating how they could make steady contributions since the Pyeongchang Games. They will step up the efforts to establish the “WITH Foundation”, under the auspices of the Chang Sung Group, which specializes in Para sports, by the end of this year. Through the foundation, they will actively support various Para sports organizations, athlete activities, supplying equipment, as well as encouraging other Korean companies to join their efforts.

As the second official event, President Parsons attended the opening ceremony of the 1st Bandabi Sports Center held in Gwangju City on August 18, the day after a meeting with the Mission Chief. During a congratulatory speech, he said, “It is a truly amazing decision to build 150 Para sports centers as a PyeongChang Paralympics Legacy Project.” “We expect that the Bandabi Sports Center will bring remarkable changes in the lives of people with disabilities and within the local community.”

The 1st Bandabi Sports Center

Mr. Jung(Left) and Mr. Parsons(Right) with #WeThe15 Campaign

The Bandabi Sports Center is a socially integrated sports facility for both people with and without disabilities, though the former has a priority, as a Para sports facility for everybody.

Currently, the construction of 83 centers nationwide has been confirmed. The Bandabi sports centers are scheduled to open in rapid succession in various parts of the country — three sites this year, and nine in the first quarter of next year.

Compared to other Paralympic Games, this is an unprecedented ‘tangible Paralympic legacy’ and a ‘large-scale infrastructure project’ It is expected to deliver meaningful results to the countries hosting the Paralympics in the future.

During a conversation with the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on August 18, President Parsons hailed the ‘Paralympic Legacy Project as an exemplary case that everyone should emulate.’ It is based on the success of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. He also expressed his strong support for the Para sports and related government policies in Korea.

During his visit to Korea, the President visited the Icheon Para Sports National Training Center in Gyeonggi Province, a place he was eager to visit prior to this trip. Touring the facility, he discussed practical methods for cooperation, such as using the facility as a base for future Paralympic Games around the world.

Opened in 2009, the Training Center is a facility dedicated to Para athletes. With a total area of 184,070㎡, it allows more than 300 athletes in 19 sports to train at the same time. In addition, it hosts various workshops and operates education programs, as well as operating various socially integrated programs, and is open to the local community. One of the programs is Dream Paralympics, a platform for raising awareness for people with disabilities.

Icheon National Para Sports Training Center

Mr. Parsons with Para athletes in the training center

Since its opening, overseas training has been conducted in more than 10 countries, and the KPC Youth Sports Camp has been held every year since 2015. So far, 380 Paralympic dreamers from 29 countries have participated to achieve their dreams of becoming a Paralympic champion.

A total of 204 people from 21 countries have participated in the Dream Program, which has continued even after the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, and sports equipment has been supplied to 25 countries. KPC has covered the entire cost, including airfare, accommodation, transportation, clothing, and program operation.

KPC´s ODA Program