The value of the Paralympic Games has created the enduring legacy in Korea

Editor Note: The following article is the third of a three-article series written by the President of the Korea Paralympic Committee (KPC), Mr. Jung Jin-owan, discussing the enduring legacy of the Paralympic Games around the World.

Accomplishments of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games

Following the 2018 Paralympic Games, the President of the IPC Mr. Parsons travelled to the Korea National University of Education (KNUE) located in Cheongju, South Korea. He visited the construction site of the world’s first secondary school of physical education for people with disabilities, which is set to open in 2026.

President of KPC Mr. Jung (Left), President of the IPC Mr. Parsons (Center), President of KNUE Mr. Kim (Right)

Discussing the plan for secondary school of physical education for people with disabilities

The school plans to provide admission opportunities to youths with disabilities in developing countries within 15% of the quota. It will open in cooperation with KPC and KNUE. It will also seek extensive cooperation with the IPC in selecting international students and developing the curriculum.

Touring KPC and the school site, the President Parsons was impressed by the world-class Para sports facilities in Korea. On behalf of Paralympic dreamers around the world, he offered compliments and gratitude for building Para sports schools, and providing educational opportunities to international students.

Prior to leaving Korea after his 5-day tour, the President stated, “I hope that KPC’s inclusiveness through sports will spread to the world beyond Korea and Asia.” He expressed his gratitude for the ODA (Official Development Aid) project targeting developing countries, which contributes to expanding and developing the Paralympic Movement.

He requested presentations on the policies, projects, legacy activities, and various public contributions of KPC at upcoming international conferences, such as the IPC General Assembly. To realize the value of discrimination-free Paralympic Games, he promised to find Korea’s roles and cooperate actively with the Korean government and KPC.

The Panoramic view of Seoul Olympic Park, where KPC Secretariat is located.

Happy sports environment where our disabilities are no longer an obstacle

In February 2021, I was inaugurated as the President of KPC and made one clear goal and resolution: ‘We will create a happy sports environment for people with disabilities in Korea where our disabilities are no longer an obstacle.’

To fulfill the promise, I met with many people with disabilities around the world who did not have the opportunity to participate in Para sports. It was due to the differences in nationality, background, and environment. The reality solidified my determination to achieve ‘the small things that can and must be done’ first. It is the first step to sharing our privileges, which I am well-aware of as a person with a disability.

By pursuing ‘more reliable, stronger ODA, and international cooperation activities,’ I intend to ‘create an inclusive world through sports,’ which is essential in modern society.

I have told you about the history and direction of Korea’s Para sports, and I ask everyone who reads this article to be a witness to the powerful journey of the KPC and my efforts. Thank you.