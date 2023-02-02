LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Jueves 2 de Febrero de 2023
IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024Teqball
Opinion

The value of the Paralympic Games has created the enduring legacy in Korea

Jung Jin-owan

Por

Jung Jin-owan
2 de Febrero de 2023

Editor Note: The following article is the third of a three-article series written by the President of the Korea Paralympic Committee (KPC), Mr. Jung Jin-owan, discussing the enduring legacy of the Paralympic Games around the World.

Accomplishments of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games

Following the 2018 Paralympic Games, the President of the IPC Mr. Parsons travelled to the Korea National University of Education (KNUE) located in Cheongju, South Korea. He visited the construction site of the world’s first secondary school of physical education for people with disabilities, which is set to open in 2026.

President of KPC Mr. Jung (Left), President of the IPC Mr. Parsons (Center), President of KNUE Mr. Kim (Right)
President of KPC Mr. Jung (Left), President of the IPC Mr. Parsons (Center), President of KNUE Mr. Kim (Right)
Discussing the plan for secondary school of physical education for people with disabilities
Discussing the plan for secondary school of physical education for people with disabilities

The school plans to provide admission opportunities to youths with disabilities in developing countries within 15% of the quota. It will open in cooperation with KPC and KNUE. It will also seek extensive cooperation with the IPC in selecting international students and developing the curriculum.

Touring KPC and the school site, the President Parsons was impressed by the world-class Para sports facilities in Korea. On behalf of Paralympic dreamers around the world, he offered compliments and gratitude for building Para sports schools, and providing educational opportunities to international students.

Prior to leaving Korea after his 5-day tour, the President stated, “I hope that KPC’s inclusiveness through sports will spread to the world beyond Korea and Asia.” He expressed his gratitude for the ODA (Official Development Aid) project targeting developing countries, which contributes to expanding and developing the Paralympic Movement.

He requested presentations on the policies, projects, legacy activities, and various public contributions of KPC at upcoming international conferences, such as the IPC General Assembly. To realize the value of discrimination-free Paralympic Games, he promised to find Korea’s roles and cooperate actively with the Korean government and KPC.

The Panoramic view of Seoul Olympic Park, where KPC Secretariat is located.
The Panoramic view of Seoul Olympic Park, where KPC Secretariat is located.

Happy sports environment where our disabilities are no longer an obstacle

In February 2021, I was inaugurated as the President of KPC and made one clear goal and resolution: ‘We will create a happy sports environment for people with disabilities in Korea where our disabilities are no longer an obstacle.’

To fulfill the promise, I met with many people with disabilities around the world who did not have the opportunity to participate in Para sports. It was due to the differences in nationality, background, and environment. The reality solidified my determination to achieve ‘the small things that can and must be done’ first. It is the first step to sharing our privileges, which I am well-aware of as a person with a disability.

By pursuing ‘more reliable, stronger ODA, and international cooperation activities,’ I intend to ‘create an inclusive world through sports,’ which is essential in modern society.

I have told you about the history and direction of Korea’s Para sports, and I ask everyone who reads this article to be a witness to the powerful journey of the KPC and my efforts. Thank you.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Chang Sung GroupBae Dong-hyunBandabiBandabi Sports CenterParalympic GamesJung Jin-owanKoreaSeoul 1988KPCIPCAndrew ParsonsSeoul1988 Paralympic GamesPyeongChang 2018NewsKorea Paralympic CommitteeInternational Paralympic CommitteeKorea National University of EducationKNUECheongjuSouth KoreaJong-Woo Kim

Recent Articles

The value of the Paralympic Games has created the enduring legacy in Korea

El COI remarcó que la reapertura a atletas rusos y bielorrusos no incluye la quita de sanciones a los Estados y Gobiernos

El Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) publicó el martes un comunicado en el que insistió en que las sanciones a los Estados de Rusia y Belarús y sus respectivos Gobiernos “no son negociables”. La reafirmación de esta decisión, que ya había sido tomada de manera unánime en diciembre, llegó como respuesta a las quejas del presidente del Comité Olímpico Ruso (ROC), quien pidió que los atletas de su país puedan competir con bandera e himno.

The IOC remarked that the reopening to Russian and Belarusian athletes does not include the removal of sanctions against States and Governments

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released a statement on Tuesday in which it insisted that sanctions against the States of Russia and Belarus and their respective Governments “are not negotiable”. The reaffirmation of this decision, which had already been taken unanimously in December, came in response to complaints from the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), who asked that his country's athletes be able to compete with a flag and anthem.

Los Angeles 2028: surfing and climbing under consideration for the Paralympic Games

The International Paralympic Committee confirmed the same 22 sports from Paris 2024 for Los Angeles 2028, although it left open the possibility for both surfing and climbing to be part of the program for the first time.

Los Angeles 2028: el surf y la escalada, en consideración para los Juegos Paralímpicos

El Comité Paralímpico Internacional confirmó los mismos 22 deportes de París 2024 para Los Ángeles 2028 aunque dejó abierta la posibilidad para que tanto el surf como la escalada formen parte del programa por primera vez.
MAS NOTICIAS