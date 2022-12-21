The value of the Paralympic Games, starting in Seoul in 1988 and culminating with PyeongChang in 2018, has created the enduring legacy of the Paralympic Games around the world

Editor Note: The following article is the first of three written by the President of the Korea Paralympic Committee, Mr. Jung Jin-owan. This 3-article series will discuss the enduring legacy of the Paralympic Games around the World.

KPC President, Mr. Jung Jin-owan

“Make for an inclusive world through sports”

This phrase can be interpreted as the vision of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC); the firm belief of Para sports in Korea, and their consistent value.

With the visit of IPC President Andrew Parsons to Korea from August 16th to 20th, 2022, Korea Paralympic Committee (KPC) spent a meaningful time reflecting on the challenges and accomplishments of the Paralympic Games in Korea and contemplating its plans for the future.

As the President of KPC, which oversees Para sports in Korea, and as a Paralympian who has participated in the Paralympics three times, I would like to share our accomplishments, contributions, and approach towards future development with sports leaders around the world.

“Milestone in Paralympics, Seoul 1988 Paralympic Games”

When discussing the history of Paralympics, there is one event that must be remembered, along with the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. It is the Seoul 1988 Paralympic Games, which saw the custom of holding the Paralympic Games right after the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

For the first time in history, the Seoul Paralympic Games were held in the same city as the Olympics, and shared the same facilities such as the main stadium. It was the first time that competition supplies and manpower were shared, exclusive villages for Para athletes were offered, and torch relays were held.

Mascot of Seoul 1988 Paralympic Games

The Opening Ceremony of Seoul 1988 Paralympic Games

From October 15 to 24, 1988, the Seoul Paralympic Games was held under the motto of ‘United for the Challenge’ and proved the value, significance, and potential of the Paralympic movement to the world. It was hailed as ‘the start of modern Paralympic Games’ and ‘a huge step toward the Paralympic movement’ by former IPC Presidents.

Following the success of the Seoul 1988 Paralympic Games, the IPC was established in September 1989, and the emblem of the Seoul Paralympics was used as the IPC emblem (five AGITOS). The Seoul Paralympic Games created a global legacy that will forever remain in the history of the Paralympic Games around the world.

In addition to international contributions, it paved the way for raising awareness of social integration and disability through sports in Korea. Prior to the Paralympic Games, there were approximately 90,000 people with disabilities registered in Korea (0.22% of the total population of 42.3 million), and that number jumped by 550% in the following six months. It prompted legislation for people with disabilities, such as improving their accessibility, and led to a turning point in moving towards an inclusive society that makes it easier for people with disabilities to accept their challenges and find their places in society.

In addition, the Seoul Paralympics paved the way for establishing an organization called, Korea Welfare Sports Association for the Disabled (KWSAD) that oversees the welfare, education, arts, and sports for people with disabilities, which was the predecessor of KPC.

As a person with a disability, I am a three-time Paralympian.

In 1987, at the age of 22, I was in a car accident, suffering injuries that caused me to have a disability. I felt excluded from society, as I stayed home all day. I was a young man with a lot of dreams, and my situation made my family concerned. However, while I was watching the Seoul 1988 Paralympic Games, I made the decision to re-enter the real world with the dream of becoming a Paralympic champion. It was the first time that I had seen people with disabilities engaging in training as national team athletes, just like Olympic athletes, which inspired me to do the same thing. That was the power of sports I felt.

In the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games, I won gold and bronze medals as a national team shooter, getting media attention, and creating a blueprint for my future as a productive member of society.

Won a gold medal at the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games

The reason why I am sharing my personal story is not to show off, but because I am a person with a disability, which is why the Paralympics exist — inspiring people with disabilities.

Twenty years ago, Korea had no place for Para athletes to engage in training, forcing them to travel around the country and to stay in accommodations with poor accessibility, making it difficult for them to focus on their mission. Currently, Korea has a great national Para sports training center that is on par with other developed countries in the world.

It is amazing to see Para athletes now receive the same kind of supports as other athletes, which allows them to fully engage in training as members of more than 100 business sports teams, with a guaranteed 210 days of national team training per year.

I would like to emphasize once again that it is the power of sports that allows people with disabilities like me, as an athlete and an office worker, to play a broader role in society after retirement.