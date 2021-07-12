Vladimir Lisin visit to Tokyo 2020

The ISSF President Vladimir Lisin paid visit to the host city of the 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo, where he held a series of meetings in connection with the preparations for the Olympic Shooting competitions.

The ISSF delegation discussed several important topics with representatives of the Organizing Committee’s Sports Department, transportation, venue management, accommodation, procurement, sport presentation and other services.

Following the important tendency to reduce Organizers’ expenses, several proposals were made to reduce the costs for the construction of facilities and for the Test Event.

The ISSF delegation pointed out a good way of planning preparations to the Games, and agreed upon joint efforts with the Organizing Committee in order to achieve the desired results.

The ISSF President also held meetings with the Presidents of the National Rifle Association of Japan (NRAJ) Mr. Kiichiro Matsumaru and of the Japan Clay Target Shooting Association (JCTSA) Mr. Yoshihiro Takahashi, and thanked them for the warm, friendly atmosphere and the optimistic mood enjoyed during the visit of the ISSF delegation.

The positive outcome of the visit were confirmed during a meeting with Mr. Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee

