Ethics Commission for ANOC

(ATR) Wholesale changes mark the 2019 roster of commissions released by the Association of National Olympic Committees.

Of the 74 commission members named on the list, more than 60 are new assignments. A total of eight new chairs will lead the 12 commissions, four more than the previous roster. While the number of commissions has increased, total membership has dropped from 90 to 74.That will change when the membership of the Youth Commission is named. Sebastian Coe will remain the chair.

Notable addition to the ANOC Commission roster is the Ethics Commission, chaired by Spanish attorney José Pinto Sala, a member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Sala, along with the six other members of the panel were approved at the ANOC General Assembly last November in Tokyo.

An Electoral Commission chaired by retired IOC member in Australia Kevan Gosper has been added. The Modernization Commission he had led has been disbanded.

The Gender Equity Commission is another new panel for 2019 led by IOC member in Jordan Prince Faisal Al-Hussein.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov takes charge of the new Culture and Education Commission.

Susanne Lyons, the new U.S. Olympic Committee chair, takes over from her predecessor Larry Probst, as head of the Marketing and New Sources of Finance Commission.

Chris Milne of New Zealand is named to chair the Medical Commission. He takes over from Robin Mitchell who is now serving as acting president of ANOC.

Mitchell holds that title while duly elected ANOC president Sheikh Ahmad waits for a trial in Switzerland on charges he created false evidence in a lawsuit unrelated to his Olympic functions.

"We are delighted to announce the composition of the 2019 Commissions," says Mitchell in a statement.

"There is so much experience and knowledge throughout the membership and we are excited to see what they come up with over the course of this year. ANOC’s ultimate mission is to protect and advance the collective interests of the NOCs and the Commissions are critical in ensuring that ANOC is constantly self-assessing where it can improve and determining the areas where it can enhance its support for NOCs," he said.

Reported by Ed Hula.