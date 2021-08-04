HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
GALLERY: Time for the Big Guys - Scenes from the Men’s 81kg Group A at Tokyo 2020

Halfway through the 2020 Olympic Games and it was time for the heavyweights to take center stage in Tokyo. ATR’s Hironori Hashimoto was on the scene for the Men’s 81kg Group A competition. China, Dominican Republic and Italy commanded the podium. Wednesday was the last day of competition.

Sheila S. Hula
August 4, 2021
Preparing for weightlifting competition at Tokyo2020 (Hironori Hashimoto)
Referees and Juries, Weightlifting at the Tokyo2020 (Hironori Hashimoto)
Tokyo International Forum, A scene of the Weightlifting at the Tokyo2020
Antonito Pizzolato (ITA), Clean&Jerk at Weightlifting Men’s 81kg Group A of Tokyo2020 (Hironori Hashimoto)
IOC flag, IWF banner, flag of Japan and flag of Tokyo 2020 (Hironori Hashimoto)
Lyu Xiaojun (CHN), Clean&Jerk at Weightlifting Men’s 81kg Group A of Tokyo2020 (Hironori Hashimoto)
Lyu Xiaojun (CHN), gold medalist at Weightlifting Men’s 81kg Group A of Tokyo 2020 (Hironori Hashimoto)
Lyu Xiaojun (CHN), Snatch at Weightlifting Men’s 81kg Group A of Tokyo2020 (Hironori Hashimoto)
Michel Zacarias Bonnat (DOM) bronze, Lyu Xiaojun (CHN) gold, Antonio Pizzolato (ITA) silver. Victory Ceremony, at Weightlifting Men’s 81kg Group A of Tokyo2020 (Hironori Hashimoto)
Michel Zacarias Bonnat (DOM), Clean&Jerk at Weightlifting Men’s 81kg Group A of Tokyo2020 (Hironori Hashimoto)
