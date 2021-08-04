GALLERY: Time for the Big Guys - Scenes from the Men’s 81kg Group A at Tokyo 2020

German wrestler Stäbler makes touching farewell after Olympic bronze

Three-time Greco-Roman wrestling world champion finally claimed an elusive Olympic medal at his third and final attempt.

Lasha Talakhadze smashes world and Olympic records for weightlifting gold

The Georgian dominates the +109kg category to become an Olympic champion for the second time in a fitting finale to the weightlifting competition in Tokyo.

Buenos Aires 2018, key inspiration for Paris 2024′s opening ceremony: “We are trying to take it to the next step”

The French Games are preparing a French-language version of concepts like “start list,” the CEO of Paris 2024, Étienne Thobois, revealed during an interview with Around the Rings in Tokyo.

Christine Mboma, feliz con su medalla de plata en los 200 metros, ignora las críticas

La subcampeona olímpica hace oídos sordos a quienes cuestionan su presunta ventaja deportiva.

Japanese skateboarders reign, taking gold and silver as teens sweep the podium

The host country has won all three events and five of the nine medals handed out so far in the new Olympic sport.