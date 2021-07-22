July 19 marked 25 years since Muhammed Ali lit the cauldron for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Bid leaders and organizers gathered at the Atlanta History Center Monday night to reminisce. Billy Payne, the businessman who led the effort, described former ambassador and Atlanta mayor Andrew Young as “the heart and soul” of the bid.
Of the 197 nations participating, some two dozen made their first appearances in the Summer Olympic in Atlanta; 11 were former Soviet republics participating for the first time as independent nations.
Recent Articles
25 Years after Atlanta Olympics
Organizers and Volunteers Gather to Remember the Centennial Games
Djokovic relieved that Juan Martín Del Potro isn’t playing and open to asking Steffi Graf for any advice
rsgdgrh
Nothing funny about challenges facing opening ceremony team, with third contributor dismissed over Holocaust joke
Ceremonies director Kobayashi removed from responsibilities less than two days prior to the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony
Djokovic, aliviado de que no juegue Juan Martín Del Potro y abierto a pedirle consejos a Steffi Graf
El número uno del mundo tiene la posibilidad cierta de conquistar el Golden Slam, logro inédito en la historia del tenis masculino
Jill Biden and Emmanuel Macron, Japan’s privileged guests at opening ceremony with world leaders in short supply
U.S. First Lady and French President to receive special treatment from Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiro Suga