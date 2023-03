El atletismo se despidió de Dick Fosbury, el “chiflado” que no podía hacer deporte y revolucionó el salto en alto

Athletics goodbye to Dick Fosbury, the “nut job” who couldn’t play sports and revolutionized high jumping

The American died at the age of 76 and marked an era in athletics with the “Fosbury flop”, the innovative style that led him to be Olympic champion in Mexico 1968 and that the world uses today. “I was already practicing backjumping in high school and everyone was laughing at me,” he said in an interview.