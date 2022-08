Campeona Olímpica María Isabel Urrutia primera mujer en dirigir el deporte en Colombia

La expesista y política quiere reforzar el papel de la mujer en el deporte y espera sentarse pronto con el Comité Olímpico Colombiano preocupada por París 2024

FISU visits North Carolina as Triangle Region targets 2027 Summer Universiade

The bid race for the 2027 Summer Universiade is entering the final phase. A successful bid could see North Carolina host to thousands of elite international university athletes a year ahead of the LA28 Summer Olympics.

Paralympics president Andrew Parsons commends work of the Italian Paralympic Committee as movement sets sights on 2026 Winter Games

Despite current political chaos in Italy, Parsons positively looks forward towards Milan-Cortina 2026. Among contributing factors, the IPC leader cites the continued growth and development of the Paralympic movement across Italy under Luca Pancalli’s leadership, as well as the success of the country’s athletes.

USA Swimming to allow anonymous texts for Safe Sport reporting

The national governing body seeks to track, monitor and proactively address issues with new platform and staff

UK Track and field coach Toni Minichiello banned for life over sexually inappropriate conduct

Female athletes and coaches had lodged complaints that former coach engaged in bullying behavior