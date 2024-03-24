IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

The Paris 2024 volunteer uniform is also based on French culture

Inspired by the sailors of the organizing country, the outfit was unveiled on Saturday at a Convention that was almost perfectly attended; it will have 15 garments that will be delivered in May.

Joaquin Arias

Por Joaquin Arias

Compartir
Compartir articulo
Almost 50% of volunteers will play some role in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Credit. París 2024.
Almost 50% of volunteers will play some role in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Credit. París 2024.

At the first volunteer meeting in Paris 2024, which included 40,000 of the 45,000 who will perform a multiplicity of functions during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the uniform they will wear was unveiled, inspired by the traditional clothing of a French sailor and designed to be easily identifiable.

Joachim Roncin, artistic director of Paris 2024, founded the choice of a turquoise t-shirt crossed by black horizontal stripes: “We wanted a unique outfit. We didn’t want it to be classic and we modernized it to tell our story.” In addition, he described it as a “strong symbol of belonging” that does not neglect the importance of them “being visible within the public”.

For his part, Philippe Daguillon, creative director of Decathlon, the company in charge of clothing, highlighted the combination of styles, “French” and “sports”, and emphasized one of the flags of the Games: “clothing represents inclusion, represents everyone”, he said.

The Convention was held on Saturday at the headquarters of swimming, para-swimming and water polo, Paris La Défense Arena, and was led by Tony Estanguet, president of the Organizing Committee, together with the four ambassadors of the volunteer program. After all, Estanguet thanked the employees for their energy and enthusiasm and described the day as “crazy!” and as a “unique and unforgettable experience that began today”.

The presentation of the 15 garments -to be delivered in May along with the accreditations- took place at the end. Previously, a brief instruction had been given on major milestones of the Games and volunteers were able to appreciate the medals, the torch and the pets.

In harmony with the athletes, the volunteer team will consist of an equal number of men and women. More than 20% of the 45,000 will be foreigners and almost half of the total will attend both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Over the next few weeks, they will begin their online preparation.

Temas Relacionados

Paris 2024VolunteersOlympic GamesFrance

Recent Articles

The future of Olympic boxing, once again on the ropes

The IOC reiterated that after Paris it will no longer organize the qualifying tournaments and confirmed that the IBA “in no way will be involved” if it remains in the Olympic program in Los Angeles, which caused a strong response from the body chaired by the Russian Umar Kremlev.
The future of Olympic boxing, once again on the ropes

The IOC accuses Russia of making criticisms “above what is acceptable”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the International Olympic Committee was leaning “towards racism and neo-Nazism.” Immediately, the IOC responded that the line was being crossed with the accusations.
The IOC accuses Russia of making criticisms “above what is acceptable”

Football defined its groups and its fixtures for Paris 2024

Almost four months before the Olympic Games, the zones and the schedule of the group stage for the men's and women's tournaments were announced last night. In both cases, the competition will start before the opening ceremony. The 12 women's teams will be divided into three groups of four, while the 16 men's selected teams were divided into four zones of four.
Football defined its groups and its fixtures for Paris 2024

Basketball has its groups confirmed for Paris 2024

Although four qualifiers have yet to be announced in the men's tournament, the three zones of four selected that will have both competitions have already been formed. The United States defends both gold medals.
Basketball has its groups confirmed for Paris 2024

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be able to participate in the opening ceremony of Paris 2024

The IOC announced that neutral athletes will not be part of the parade and announced that it has not yet made a decision on the closing ceremony. In addition, they confirmed that so far 12 Russians and seven Belarusians have qualified for the Olympic Games.
Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be able to participate in the opening ceremony of Paris 2024