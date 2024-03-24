The Paris 2024 volunteer uniform is also based on French culture

Almost 50% of volunteers will play some role in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Credit. París 2024.

At the first volunteer meeting in Paris 2024, which included 40,000 of the 45,000 who will perform a multiplicity of functions during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the uniform they will wear was unveiled, inspired by the traditional clothing of a French sailor and designed to be easily identifiable.

Joachim Roncin, artistic director of Paris 2024, founded the choice of a turquoise t-shirt crossed by black horizontal stripes: “We wanted a unique outfit. We didn’t want it to be classic and we modernized it to tell our story.” In addition, he described it as a “strong symbol of belonging” that does not neglect the importance of them “being visible within the public”.

For his part, Philippe Daguillon, creative director of Decathlon, the company in charge of clothing, highlighted the combination of styles, “French” and “sports”, and emphasized one of the flags of the Games: “clothing represents inclusion, represents everyone”, he said.

Ils ont la même tenue, et ils ont la même passion… les Jeux de #Paris2024 !



Pour habiller les volontaires des Jeux, les équipes de @Decathlon ont travaillé pendant 1 an à la confection de l’uniforme de ceux qui seront demain le visage des Jeux ✨ pic.twitter.com/FJ0I3FYDp7 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) March 23, 2024

The Convention was held on Saturday at the headquarters of swimming, para-swimming and water polo, Paris La Défense Arena, and was led by Tony Estanguet, president of the Organizing Committee, together with the four ambassadors of the volunteer program. After all, Estanguet thanked the employees for their energy and enthusiasm and described the day as “crazy!” and as a “unique and unforgettable experience that began today”.

The presentation of the 15 garments -to be delivered in May along with the accreditations- took place at the end. Previously, a brief instruction had been given on major milestones of the Games and volunteers were able to appreciate the medals, the torch and the pets.

In harmony with the athletes, the volunteer team will consist of an equal number of men and women. More than 20% of the 45,000 will be foreigners and almost half of the total will attend both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Over the next few weeks, they will begin their online preparation.