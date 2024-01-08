Oscar Pistorius released from jail and will live on probation until 2029

Pistorius may not use alcohol or drugs or give interviews. Credit. EFE

Former South African Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, sentenced to 13 years and seven months for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on February 14, 2013, left the Atteridgeville Correctional Center after receiving probation and must serve the rest of the sentence in force until December 2029 at his home, as reported by the Department of Correctional Services in a statement.

Pistorius, 37 years old and with notable physical impairment, had been paroled last November 24 by the Constitutional Court of South Africa, a benefit granted by the South African justice system to all well-behaved prisoners after serving half their sentence. The owner of the world records for 100, 200 and 400 meters for athletes with double amputations lives in a cabin in the suburb of Waterkloof, on the outskirts of Pretoria and more than 38 kilometers from the prison, owned by a businessman uncle.

Reeva Steenkamp was 29 years old at the time of her death. She was a South African model. Credit. AFP

The initial sentence for Blade Runner had been 5 years, but it was later raised to the current one after two appeals and a trial that captured worldwide attention. He had been in prison since 2014, during which time he incorporated the cigarette habit, recorded fights with other inmates and even an attempt to commit suicide. At the beginning of last year, a board had denied him his first request for parole.

Probation in South Africa does not include the use of trackable garments such as electronic ankle braces, so Pistorius will remain under permanent surveillance by a monitoring official and subject to the general regime without privileges, which prohibits interviews, consumption of alcohol and drugs and stipulates limited departure times and attendance at programs to control anger and gender-based violence.

Pistorius’ defense was based on a confusion of identity, alleging -unsuccessfully- that he shot thinking that he was a thief who had entered his house through the bathroom window, a version denied by the victim’s family and fundamentally rejected by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, who found him guilty of executing Steenkamp, who was three months pregnant, in that sector of the house after a nighttime argument on Valentine’s Day.