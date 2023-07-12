The future of linear TV against digital: Olympics at the crossroads

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Introduction

The Olympic Games have always been a monumental event, captivating audiences around the world with its display of athletic prowess and global unity. For decades, linear television has been the dominant medium for broadcasting the Games, delivering exhilarating moments and fostering a shared viewing experience. However, with the rise of digital platforms and changing viewing habits, the future of linear TV as the primary medium for Olympic coverage is facing unprecedented challenges. In this article, we will explore the evolving landscape of Olympic broadcasting and examine the prospects and potential hurdles facing linear TV in the digital age.

The digital transformation

The advent of digital platforms has revolutionized the way we consume content, and sports broadcasting is no exception. Streaming services, social media platforms, and dedicated sports apps have provided viewers in with unparalleled flexibility and control over their viewing experience. In contrast to linear TV, digital platforms offer on-demand access, multi-device compatibility, interactive features, and personalized content curation. These advantages have not only reshaped the media landscape but also fundamentally transformed the expectations and preferences of the modern audience.

Shifting viewer habits

As the digital era progresses, traditional viewing habits are undergoing a seismic shift. Time-bound, scheduled programming no longer dominates the market, as viewers increasingly embrace the convenience of on-demand streaming. This behavioral change poses a significant challenge for linear TV’s dominance in Olympic coverage. Viewers now expect instant access to highlights, real-time updates, and a tailored experience that caters to their interests and preferences. Linear TV must adapt to these changing viewer habits or risk losing relevance in the digital age.

The rise of digital platforms

Digital platforms have emerged as fierce competitors to linear TV in Olympic coverage. Major broadcasters and streaming services have invested heavily in securing rights and enhancing their digital offerings. Platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook have partnered with broadcasters to provide supplementary coverage, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes access to engage viewers in ways that linear TV cannot. Additionally, streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are venturing into sports broadcasting, potentially disrupting the traditional broadcast model further.

Challenges for linear TV

While linear TV still attracts a substantial audience during the Olympics, it faces several critical challenges. Firstly, the aging demographic of traditional TV viewers poses a long-term threat to linear TV’s sustainability. Younger generations, who are digital natives, are increasingly opting for digital platforms that align with their preferences for convenience, interactivity, and on-demand content. Secondly, linear TV struggles to compete with digital platforms in terms of engaging viewers with immersive experiences, interactivity, and personalized content.

Adapting to the digital landscape

To survive and thrive in the digital era, linear TV broadcasters must embrace digital innovation and adapt their strategies. This includes enhancing their online presence through live streaming options, creating interactive experiences, and utilizing social media to engage with viewers. Harnessing advanced technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) can provide viewers with immersive experiences, transporting them closer to the action. Linear TV can also collaborate with digital platforms, leveraging their reach and capabilities to extend their audience and deliver a more comprehensive Olympic experience.

The importance of live broadcasting

Despite the challenges, linear TV still possesses unique strengths that should not be overlooked. Live broadcasting of major sporting events like the Olympics continues to draw significant viewership due to its ability to create a shared experience and generate a sense of excitement. The emotional connection that viewers feel while watching events unfold in real-time remains a powerful draw for linear TV. Additionally, linear TV can leverage its expertise in production quality, comprehensive coverage, and storytelling to provide a holistic viewing experience that complements digital platforms.

Conclusion

As the Olympic Games continue to captivate the world, the future of linear TV as the primary medium for broadcasting faces a compelling challenge from digital platforms. The shifting viewer habits, rise of digital platforms, and changing expectations of audiences necessitate an adaptive approach for linear TV broadcasters. Embracing digital innovation, fostering interactivity, and enhancing online presence can help linear TV navigate the evolving media landscape. While digital platforms pose significant challenges, the emotional connection and shared experience offered by live linear TV broadcasting remain vital components of the Olympic viewing experience. Striking a balance between digital transformation and the unique strengths of linear TV will be crucial to ensure the continued success of Olympic coverage in the future.