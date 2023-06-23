Argentine cycling star Juan Curuchet donated his emblematic “golden” bicycle to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne

Juan Curuchet's "golden" bicycle, emblem of Argentine Olympic glory, finds its permanent home at the Olympic Museum of Lausanne.

The distinguished icon of Argentine cycling, Juan Esteban Curuchet, has left a notable legacy at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. In a moving event that took place on Friday, Curuchet donated the bicycle that propelled him to the top of the podium in the Madison event during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

This touching act of generosity took place during the celebration of Olympic Day in Lausanne, Switzerland, where a tribute was paid to the award-winning cyclist. Among the attendees were prominent personalities from international sports, including Gerardo Werthein, member of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee, as well as Curuchet’s brothers, Gabriel and Christian, his coach and also Olympic champion, Giovanni Lombardi, and a series of special guests.

Curuchet, born in Mar del Plata, is the pride of Argentina, recognized for being the athlete with the record of participations in Olympic Games in his country, competing in six different editions: Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and finally Beijing 2008. Throughout his impressive career, he has accumulated a series of honors, including an Olympic gold medal, two silvers, and eight bronzes in World Championships. Additionally, he has collected five medals at the Pan American Games, three gold, and two silver. In total, he has accumulated more than 50 medals in international competitions.

A notable fact is that Curuchet became the oldest cyclist to win an Olympic gold medal at the age of 43. His tireless dedication, perseverance, and competitive spirit have created an inspiring legacy in the sports universe.

From left to right: Christian Curuchet, Gabriel Curuchet, Juan Curuchet, Giovanni Lombardi, Gerardo Werthein, member of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee, and Leandro Larrosa, Director of Digital and Marketing at the IOC.

Donating his “golden” bicycle to the Olympic Museum is not only an act of generosity on Curuchet’s part, but also a tribute to his impressive career and the rich history of Argentine cycling in the Olympic Games. The bicycle, which will be exhibited in the museum, will offer visitors the opportunity to closely admire the tool that led this giant of sport to achieve Olympic glory.

Curuchet’s contribution is a testament to the passion and commitment that athletes can transmit to the world, and his gesture will endure over time as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

Olympic Museum in Lausanne

The Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland is the largest archive in the world dedicated to the Olympic Movement. Since its inauguration in 1993, it has served as a living tribute to sport, athletes, and of course, the Olympic Games.

The Olympic Museum is located in a stunning location by Lake Léman, in the heart of the Swiss city of Lausanne, which is also the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The project for the construction of the museum was conceived by the IOC president at the time, Juan Antonio Samaranch, with the aim of preserving the history and spirit of the Olympic Games.

The museum has three main levels of exhibition focusing on the Ancient Olympic Games, the Modern History of the Games, and the Olympic Spirit. Visitors can enjoy a variety of exhibits, from historical relics such as Olympic torches and medals to interactive and multimedia elements that allow a deeper understanding of sport and the Olympic Games.

In 2013, the museum underwent a comprehensive renovation to modernize its facilities and update its exhibits, reopening in December of that year. Since then, the Olympic Museum has become a modern and attractive space that draws sports lovers from all over the world. Some of the highlights include simulations of various sports disciplines, mementos of iconic Olympic moments, and a series of exhibits tracing the evolution of the Olympic Games over the years.

In addition to its permanent exhibitions, the Olympic Museum also hosts temporary exhibitions and special events, providing a space to explore new ideas and perspectives on the Olympic Movement.